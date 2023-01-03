My money secrets: Rachel Klaver

Rachel Klaver, Marketing expert at Identify Marketing, and Stuff columnist

Are you in KiwiSaver – if so, which fund?

I am! I’m in Fisher Funds. We contribute at the highest rate we can as it makes sense for us to save as much as we can now. I was later to it, so we aren’t counting on it for keeping us through retirement. Anything we get from our funds at retirement will be a bonus.

What is the best thing you’ve ever spent money on?

Tricky question! For a spender, I’m not really huge on possessions. I have a gorgeous velvet chair I saved for. I love looking at it every day, eight years on. Besides that, it would be our dogs. They continue to be expensive but are incredibly worth it.

What was your favourite festive purchase?

I love Christmas shopping, especially for my girls. We didn’t do big gifts this year, but I loved getting them all their favourite foods, treats and surprises. We’ve had some very lean Christmases when I was a single mum, so being able to just enjoy buying nice food, snacks and drinks hasn’t really got old. My favourite part of this time of the year is time with family, and time to lose track of time. I’m thankful for that luxury.

What are your money goals for 2023?

We hope to become mortgage-free in the next 18 months or so – all going to plan. That would be unreal, especially as I thought for a long time I’d never own a home. We give ourselves a fortnightly allowance so I’d also like to try to save some of that instead of spending every last cent each fortnight!

What was your biggest financial mistake or financial challenge of 2022?

Our personal finances have been fine, but our business struggled for a few months when I chose to put my health first this year. That with a slower economy in our industry made things pretty quiet. It took me longer than expected to get my head back in the marketing and selling game. Thankfully, that’s passed and we are now making up for lost time, and I’m excited for the next twelve months.

What is the best money advice you’ve ever received?

Don’t buy it until you have the money for it. It’s meant living without or seeking out a secondhand option. I don’t trust myself with Afterpay, Laybuy or credit. If I don’t have the money, I don’t buy it.