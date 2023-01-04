My money secrets: Cecilia Robinson

Cecilia Robinson

Co-founder and co-chief executive at Tend

Are you a spender or a saver? Frequent saver and managed spender

Frequent saver and managed spender.

Are you in KiwiSaver – if so, which fund? ​​​​​​​

Yes, Juno Kiwisaver (disclosure that I’m a director of Pie Funds)

What is the best thing you’ve ever spent money on?

Fertility treatment to have our kids.

What was your favourite festive purchase?

Heaps of Christmas decorations.

What are your money goals for 2023? ​​​​​​​

Consolidated and focused spending on things that will drive long-term reward and happiness.

What was your biggest financial mistake or financial challenge of 2022?

Riding the markets.

What is the best money advice you’ve ever received? ​​​​​​​

Great entrepreneurs aren’t massive risk-takers, the best entrepreneurs are instead phenomenal risk-managers.