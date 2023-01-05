My money secrets: Rebecca Russell

Rebecca Russell

Chief executive of Auckland Rugby League.

Are you a spender or a saver?

Saver (although I can’t resist a good sale!)

Are you in KiwiSaver – if so, which fund?

Yes! It sounds terrible, but KiwiSaver was set and forget. I couldn’t tell you what fund, or how much is in there and I like that. I want to surprise myself one day

What is the best thing you’ve ever spent money on?

I should say my kids (and hope they remember it when they’re older), but I love my Heirloom faux fur throw – it’s a bit indulgent but there is nothing better on a cool evening

What was your favourite festive purchase?

You can’t beat an outdoor beanbag and foldable picnic table with wine-holder. Summer bliss!

What are your money goals for 2023?

Spend on what I need not what I want.

What was your biggest financial mistake or financial challenge of 2022?

The cost of raising a tweeny has been a challenge! It seemed to happen overnight – we went from unicorns and rainbow pencils to orthodontists, devices and replacing every item of clothing that has been rapidly outgrown

What is the best money advice you’ve ever received?

Pay your future-self first.