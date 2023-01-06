My money secrets: Theresa Gattung

Theresa Gattung

Businesswoman and Philanthropist

Are you a spender or a saver?

I am definitely a spender. To combat that, I work hard and have done all my life in order to ensure that I have funds to spend!

Are you in KiwiSaver – if so, which fund?

No, I am not in KiwiSaver because I have been self-employed for so long but I think it is a good idea to be in KiwiSaver if you can. I have funds invested in the market and I tend to be in balanced portfolios.

What is the best thing you’ve ever spent money on?

The best thing I have ever spent money on was my education. I did a business degree followed by a law degree and I worked throughout the eight years to support myself. It has paid off in spades in every way possible in the decades since then.

What was your favourite festive purchase?

I buy presents during the year as I see things that I know my friends and family would like, so I don’t tend to dash out at the last minute. As we are having Christmas this year with my family and they have already got the tree, that is sorted! However, I will definitely be bringing a My Food Bag Christmas Bag to the festivities.

What are your money goals for 2023?

In 2023 I intend to close my eyes and wake up in 2024 when hopefully the markets will have recovered.

What was your biggest financial mistake or financial challenge of 2022?

During 2021 I thought that markets were overheated, and I took some of my money out into cash. However, interest rates have rebounded to be significantly high again for depositors, much faster than I anticipated and with markets now so underwater I regret that I didn’t take more cash out.

What is the best money advice you’ve ever received?

To make money you need to focus on one thing, but to keep the money you have made you need to diversify and not put all your eggs in one basket.