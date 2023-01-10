New Year's Bootcamp: Get your mortgage sorted

This may be a tricky year for mortgage-holders, as many loans that were fixed at low rates during the pandemic have to be refixed much higher.

If you’re worried about what might lie ahead for your home loan in 2023, here are five things you can do.

Check what you’re likely to have to repay

If you’re going to be refixing a loan at a higher interest rate some time this year, check what it’s likely to mean in terms of your repayments. The bank websites will give you an idea of current rates, and sites such as Sorted have calculators that will turn that into a repayment dollar amount.

Mortgage broker Bruce Patten says he has had a number of clients ask what they will need to repay once they refix. In one case, repayments were going to increase from $1800 to $2400 a fortnight, so the borrowers decided to start paying a bit more now to get used to the higher figure. If you are able to increase your payments before you refix, that will reduce your loan balance, or you could put the extra money aside in a savings account.

Check your fixes

Find out how much longer your fixed-term home loan rates have to run. If your term is set to expire soon, you may be able to start looking for a better rate sooner than you think. ASB, Kiwibank and SBS will let you lock in a new rate within 40 days of your term expiring, while Westpac, BNZ and ANZ allow 60 days.

Look at your structure

Sometimes, dividing a loan into a couple of parts can be a way to spread your interest rate risk. Patten said he saw people fixing their loans in thirds across a range of terms – maybe fixing a third for a year, a third for two years and a third for three years.

This meant that they had some certainty but also flexibility to take better rates if they became available.

But he said people should be realistic about what they could afford. If it was going to be a big stretch to pay anything more than current rates, they might be better to fix for a longer term now as protection, hoping that things had normalised by the time that term expired.

Eke out what you can to throw at repayments

Any extra money you can put on your home loan will pay off. When interest rates are high, you save even more money by over-paying your mortgage because it goes straight on to the principal, reducing the amount you have being charged interest.

Even a small extra payment can make a big difference. Patten recommended people go through their past three months’ of spending to identify whether there were any savings that could be made and redirected to home loan payments.

You can pay your loan faster by fixing your repayments higher, or by making additional payments – most banks let you pay off a certain amount extra per year without penalty.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Glen McLeod, director of Edge Mortgages, explains why we should all be watching how banks are stress testing home loan borrowers.

Have a plan

If you know things are going to be really tight, get in touch with your bank as soon as you can. Patten said he had recently submitted an application for a borrower to switch to interest-only payments for 12 months because she was having a baby.

The application had already been waiting two weeks, where s previously there was a two-day turnaround. “They’re obviously flooded.”

Switching to interest-only can be one way to reduce your payments, but it means that your payments will be a bit higher when the interest-only term expires. You may be able to renegotiate the term of your loan as another option.