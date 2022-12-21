Scammed, then scammed again: More people caught by 'recovery' schemes

Bank, insurer, lender, broker or adviser done you wrong? Complain to one of the four official financial services complaints services. First published in 2019.

A man who lost $350,000 in an investment scam, then another $45,000 to an agency that claimed it was going to help him recover the money, is one of a growing number of New Zealanders being caught by “recovery room” scammers, the Banking Ombudsman says.

The man was pressured into making the follow-up payment by an organisation that said it was a “prerequisite to starting the retrieval process” to get back the initial sum of money he had lost.

Its website said it had a 100% money-back guarantee and was successful in more than 95% of cases but the man never got any of his money back.

Banking Ombudsman Nicola Sladden said it was becoming increasingly common for people who had been stung to then be targeted again.

She said “recovery room” scammers posed as online agencies offering to help people recover money they had lost.

But they charged another fee and scammed them again because they offered no real help.

"The most insidious thing about these scams is they prey on people who have already suffered heavy financial losses and are desperate to recoup those losses," she said. "We’ve seen more and more of these cases in recent months. Invariably, victims lose even more money - and involving such agencies sometimes prejudices their ability to recover their funds."

Recovery room scammers operate through websites and claim to be experts in helping scam victims recover lost money. They say they work with customers to build a strong case to force the return of funds.

But Sladden said they had a poor understanding of banking practices and the rights and obligations of banks and consumers under New Zealand law.

123RF People who lose money to scammers are then scammed again.

Recovery room scammers typically send customers a standardised letter to pass on to their bank arguing why they should be reimbursed for their losses.

“The arguments are deeply flawed in fact or law,” Sladden said.

“They assert, for example, that a regulator must physically inspect a merchant’s premises before the merchant can accept a payment, or that a lack of regulatory reach over online merchants means the merchants cannot provide the goods or services in question. The letters also frequently make reference to international standards that do not apply in New Zealand or to non-existent legislation or incorrect statements of law.

"These arguments serve only to confuse the situation and result in delays or misunderstandings that can hinder banks’ efforts to recover payments."

Sladden said customers should approach their bank directly for help, because banks have teams dedicated to helping scammed customers recover their money.