New Year's Bootcamp: Kickstart your savings habit

Need to save more this year? Here are some ways to get started.

There are lots of reasons why you might want to save money in 2023.

There’s forecast uncertainty ahead, potentially rising unemployment and higher costs, particularly if you’re a homeowner.

And the Reserve Bank wants you to.

If you’ve decided this is the year to start a savings habit, or rejuvenate an old one, here are some tips to get you started.

Budget

The first thing you'll probably need to do is work out how much money it’s feasible to try to save. There’s no point setting a lofty goal if it’s going to mean you run out of money each month and have to dip into your savings for essentials.

Look at a few months’ worth of bank statements and work out where your money is going now, and where you might be able to trim your spending.

Then you can write a new budget that includes a set amount going to savings each time you are paid (or take drawings from your business, if you’re self-employed).

Financial coach Nadine Higgins, of Enable Me, recommends using that new budget to track your progress as you go.

Plan and reward yourself

It’s helpful if you have an idea from the outset of what you’re trying to achieve, rather than a vague plan to “save money”.

“Make a goal that excites you enough to do things differently,” Higgins says.

Financial coach Liz Koh says, if you find the idea of self-deprivation unappealing, it can be helpful to think of saving as deferred spending – “a choice to spend money later rather than now”.

“Set yourself an easily achievable savings goal, and reward yourself when you have achieved your goal. Then set a higher goal and repeat.

"Represent your savings goal as a drawing of a flower with each petal representing a certain amount of money. Put the drawing in a prominent place - maybe on a mirror or on the fridge. Colour in each petal as you achieve the savings level it represents.”

DAMIEN O'CARROLL Can you save money by filling your car with cheaper, lower octane fuel than it is supposed to use?

Think long-term as well as short

David Boyle, of Mint Asset Management, says people should think about saving for things like an emergency account for unexpected expenses, as well as more long-term goals like a deposit on a house or an investment.

Each savings contribution could then be divided up to send some money to each goal. He said KiwiSaver shouldn’t be overlooked by anyone whose focus was retirement saving. “Make sure your employer is taking your contributions out of your salary or wages and you are maximising the government contributions.”

Pay it first

The old adage to “pay yourself first” is really helpful – if you wait to save whatever is left over at the end of your pay period, you’ll probably find there isn’t anything.

Automate it

The less you have to do to make your savings happen, the better.

Koh says people should start by saving a small amount each pay day, with an automatic transfer from their pay. Then that amount can gradually increase over time.

“Save into an account that is not shown on your internet banking - perhaps it might even be with a different bank. That way if you don't easily see the balance you won't be tempted to spend the money.”

Higgins agrees automation is key. “Whether that’s giving yourself an amount to live within every week, or putting your savings away before you start spending. Force the outcome you want. Get rid of things that make it easy to spend, or distance you from the pain of the purchase – usually Afterpaytype schemes and store cards/credit cards. But also – unsubscribe from mailing lists.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Nadine Higgins recommends not drinking and online shopping.

Stay motivated

If you feel your motivation starting to wane, you could think about trying out a savings challenge to boost you along. That might be rounding up your spending at the end of each day and putting the difference into your savings account, or trying one of the plans that ask you to save $1 the first week, $2 the next… and so on. These probably won’t give you as much money in the bank as a clear amount from your pay each week but it might help keep you interested.

Higgins has one last piece of savings advice – don’t drink and online shop.