My money secrets: Brad Olsen

Brad Olsen

Principal economist and incoming chief executive, Infometrics

Are you a spender or a saver?

Definitely more a spender than a saver – I still squirrel away money each pay round into savings and investments, but I’m also (reasonably sensibly) living life.

Are you in KiwiSaver – if so, which fund?

Yes of course – it’s a no-brainer for me. I’ve got it in an effectively set-and-forget ANZ Lifetimes option that changes the type of fund as I age. That’s not sponsored content either, don’t worry – I’m always looking out there at who’s offering what and considering a move.

What is the best thing you’ve ever spent money on?

Experiences with friends – life’s short, and having a great bunch of people to hang out with is important. I thoroughly enjoyed a trip to Stuart Island in 2022 with some friends, getting to see some kiwi in real life, gazing up at the Milky Way, and traipsing through the bush – all with a brutal bout of bronchitis.

And a good pair of shoes – they’re crucial.

What was your favourite festive purchase?

I’m a bit of a Christmas Grinch, and I’m heeding the Reserve Bank Governor’s advice to “cool the jets” – especially given flying back to Whangārei for Christmas came as a shock to the bank account, so that’s my festive purchase so far! It’s fair to say I’ve kept festive spending to a minimum.

What are your money goals for 2023?

I’m saving up for an overseas trip with some friends, and I’m looking more and more at the housing market personally – so a continued focus on building my short-term and life savings (and investments).

What was your biggest financial mistake or financial challenge of 2022?

I think I had a pretty sensible financial year in 2022 – I’ve achieved what I’ve wanted to, have kept saving and investing, and had some smaller milestone goals along the way to keep me on track. My picks for the All Blacks in the office sweepstake weren’t very on to it…

What is the best money advice you’ve ever received?

My late grandfather told me “Don’t invest what you’re not willing to lose”. It’s good advice and has always shaped how I think about money and the different sorts and levels of risk. It’s also why I go nowhere near crypto.