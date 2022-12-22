4% of wage subsidy repaid: Ministry warns more court action likely

The wage subsidy scheme was credited with keeping a large number of people in jobs when the country went into lockdown.

Just under 25,000 people and businesses have repaid wage subsidies that they did not need, but the Ministry for Social Development is warning more legal action may be coming to force repayments.

The amount repaid is only about 4% of the $19.6 billion paid in the various iterations of the subsidy, which were designed to support businesses through Covid-19 lockdowns.

In 2020, wage subsidies supported more than 60% of jobs, a proportion which fell to just under half in 2021.

But while most businesses claimed the payments, the economy fared better than expected.

Some big businesses, such as The Warehouse, repaid the millions they had claimed in wage subsidies. Others, such as Fletcher Building, did not.

In general, company profits have been strong in recent years, despite the pandemic.

The Government collected $19.9 billion from company tax in the year to the end of June. That was 31% more than in 2019, the last full year before Covid, and 80% up on the $11.1b businesses paid in company tax in 2016.

Businessman Grant Nelson has said he believes at least $5b was overpaid and has called for the Auditor General to do more to require repayment.

Economist Brad Olsen said there had been $814 million refunded since the schemes began but only $30m of that was in the last year.

“Of the current total refunds returned, 90% occurred before mid-2021, so there’s been very minimal movement recently in the scheme of things.

“Overall, around 4.2% of the total value of wage subsidy and related business support schemes has been refunded, and it’s unlikely that this figure will change markedly in 2023.”

George Van Ooyen, the Ministry for Social Development's group general manager for client service support, said the scheme was set up on a high-trust model.

“Our work to date has resulted in 20 prosecutions, involving 23 people, brought before the courts for wage subsidy misuse. The total amount of public money involved in these cases has now reached $1,218,241.20.

“To date, 22 decisions to take civil recovery action have been made, of which four cases have been filed in court. In the remaining cases, the ministry has either come to an agreement or are continuing to engage on repayment.”

He said 11 cases involving larger sums of money and complex investigations had been referred to the Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

“In August, the SFO charged an Auckland man for allegedly submitting 42 false Covid-19 wage subsidy applications totalling $1.88m. The cases that are before the courts are just one part of our ongoing efforts.

“We take our duty to taxpayers seriously and are committed to pursuing legal action, where appropriate, to recover any misused wage subsidy funds. We expect more court cases to follow as we continue our investigations, which involve a mix of individuals and businesses.”

Jilnaught Wong, an accounting professor who previously identified businesses he felt “morally” should not have taken the subsidy, said he hoped senior management of businesses that took the subsidy but didn’t need it lived “with the guilt and an inner voice that they should have done the right thing”.