My money secrets: Ben Rose

Ben Rose

General Manager NZ and Pacific Islands, Binance

Are you a spender or a saver?

I'm an inveterate spender who fortunately married an excellent saver.

Are you in KiwiSaver – if so, which fund?

Yes - I'm a proud member of the Simplicity Growth Fund. I love what Simplicity are doing to help Kiwis - although I do wish they'd have some crypto funds, like others do.....

What is the best thing you’ve ever spent money on?

Monthly doses of Ustekinumab, a game changing medication to fight my daughter's Crohn's Disease over the last three years. Unlike the likes of Aussie and the UK, Pharmac didn't cover this but will do as of next February!

What was your favourite festive purchase?

Every year we take the kids away to a bach somewhere gorgeous around Aotearoa. Hands-down the best investment! If you're in Parua Bay this year, come and say hi!

What are your money goals for 2023?

Keep stacking sats (IYKYK) and funding my children's serious data habit.

What was your biggest financial mistake or financial challenge of 2022?

Same mistake as every year - bought too many pairs of trainers for someone with just the one pair of feet.

What is the best money advice you’ve ever received?

One of my earliest jobs was as an ad agency account manager. The CEO helped me get approved for a mortgage to buy our very first home. His advice to me back then was to build a monthly budget spreadsheet, and stick to it. "Only when you track what you spend, can you control it - rather than the other way round". I've lived by this ever since and having a budget spreadsheet allows me to make informed decisions and understand the impact of them. Thoroughly recommend!