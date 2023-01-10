My money secrets: Adrienne Begbie

From tax filing platforms to payroll software, there are now tools to support many aspects of finance management without leaving your home or office says Adrienne Begbie.

Adrienne Begbie – New Zealand managing director, Prospa

Are you a spender or a saver?

Unfortunately, I’d like to say saver, but I’m not, I’m a spender. I wasn’t taught to save money, it’s a skill we have to teach all our kids – and we, of course, learn over time ourselves.

In saying that, I don’t waste money on frivolous things, we do like to eat and drink well, we have kids and a house that we continually invest in.

Are you in KiwiSaver – if so, which fund?

Yes, I’m in the ASB KiwiSaver, I have a personal banker who organises my finances for me.

What is the best thing you’ve ever spent money on?

If I had to pick one, I would say our spa pool, as a family we get a lot of enjoyment and downtime in our spa.

The best financial investment I’ve ever made was my first property in England. I was 22, bought it for £17,000 (NZ$32,000 in today's currency), sold it for £34,000, when I converted that into dollars coming back to New Zealand, this set me off on the property journey.

What was your favourite festive purchase?

It would have to be fireworks. All of my family love fireworks, it was always a huge event in our house growing up, and we’ve all kept the tradition going – would be heartbroken if they stopped it here.

What are your money goals for 2023?

Probably the same as every other year – the ones that I have to reset every year. Pay down debt, do some more investments and try to buy some land so that we can get out of Auckland and enjoy the countryside.

What was your biggest financial mistake or financial challenge of 2022?

Biggest financial challenge in 2022 was making the decision to invest in a caravan for the family. We discussed this a lot, it was a big investment, but we decided it was a solid investment for the future – making family memories while we can.

What is the best money advice you’ve ever received?

Ensure you invest in a range of things to give diversity, such as housing, shares, super. I do try to do this, as some you make money on and some you lose, but overall this advice seems to have helped me come out on top so far.