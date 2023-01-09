New Year's Bootcamp: Get rid of your debt

Is 2023 the year you get a handle on your debt?

If you’ve decided you want to get rid of debt as we head into the New Year, you may be wondering where to begin.

Here are some top expert tips to get you started.

Work out what it’s costing you

Financial coach Liz Koh says people should start by making a list of all their debts and the interest rate being charged on each one. This can help to guide decisions about which should be the priority to pay off. It’s worth checking what the actual rate is that you’re paying – sometimes interest-free or low-interest deals have a time limit.

Stop adding to it

The next thing, she notes, is to stop adding to your debt. Don’t take out any new debts, and stop putting unnecessary spending on your credit card if you’re having trouble paying it off.

Katrina Shanks, chief executive of Financial Advice NZ, agrees. “Stop spending on unnecessary items to obtain some savings which can be used to pay back debt. Don’t add to the debt unless it is essential.”

She says people could sometimes get some extra money by selling items they no longer need, and put that towards debt repayment. “Look at where you can obtain savings in your everyday spending, such as cheaper food, bus and walk instead of using the car.”

Allocate any money you can to debt repayment

“Work out how much of your income you can afford to set aside to pay off debt,” Koh says.

“That means making a decision about how much you need to live on each payday and setting aside the rest into a savings account from which your debts can be paid off.”

It might be that you also try to save an amount as an emergency fund so that you don’t have to go back into debt if something unexpected happens.

Most banks will still issue joint credit cards, but they may charge an additional fee. ANZ no longer issues joint credit cards. There are risks to going into debt on a credit card with a trusted other.

Start paying it off

There’s no avoiding it – after that, you’ll have to start doing it.

Koh says there are a few ways that people can approach their debt repayments.

They could pay off the debts in order, starting with the one that has the highest interest rate and work down to the one that has the lowest interest rate.

“This means you are minimising the amount of interest you pay. [Or] pay off the debts in order, starting with the smallest and working up to the biggest. This approach means you get some early wins in terms of clearing debts, which is psychologically good, [or] consolidate your debts into a single debt with one lender and set up a repayment programme that you can afford.”

As you are paying off your debt, ensure that you meet at least the minimum payments on everything.

She said some loans would have a penalty charged if they were repaid early, so it was important to check.

You may be able to save money on credit card debt by taking advantage of balance transfer offers – but make sure you don’t use this as a licence to start loading up your card again.