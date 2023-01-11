My money secrets: Ruth Riviere

Ruth Riviere – Mastercard country manager, New Zealand and Pacific Islands

Are you a spender or a saver?

Saver at heart, obviously on a Mastercard when I do spend.

Are you in KiwiSaver – if so, which fund?

Yup, growth fund with ASB.

READ MORE:

* Do I need to sell up before I buy a new home?

* Are buy now, pay later platforms harming our kids?

* Avoid a money fight: What to do if you and your partner have different financial styles



What is the best thing you’ve ever spent money on?

It is strange to spend money on sleepless nights and a wrecked body, but (most of the time) the wiggly bundle of 18-month-old giggles makes IVF feel like a pretty good purchase. I was also fortunate enough to have an employer that paid a substantial proportion of those costs, so the financial impact wasn’t as big.

If I had to choose a thing, a pair of leather snowboarding mittens seemed like a very extravagant purchase in 1998, but they are still going strong.

What was your favourite festive purchase?

I'm a sucker for Christmas, and I love getting a tree each year and covering it with a variety of mismatched decorations from over the years (to the dulcet tones of Mariah Carey, of course).

My most memorable festive purchase was growing up and getting sledges – we moved to DC in the US when I was 12, our first winter we got proper snow.

What are your money goals for 2023?

That’s a very good question, and highlights that I probably need to do more thinking about it. But, building up a bit of a cushion to tip into the mortgage should interest rates continue to rise would be on the list.

What was your biggest financial mistake or financial challenge of 2022?

Remortgaging – lots of backwards and forwards trying to figure out how long to fix for in the uncertain interest rate environment.

What is the best money advice you’ve ever received?

From my mum, before I started my first proper full-time job – never spend or rely on a bonus before you get it because it is never guaranteed. That advice enabled me to start saving/investing earlier in my career.