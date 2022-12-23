'Challenging, humbling': Here's how interest rates rocketed this year

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall explains how changing interest rates are going to cause financial stress, and who is most at risk.

Homeowners have been hit hard this year as retail interest rates nearly doubled over the course of 12 months.

Reserve Bank data shows that in November 2021, the average special interest rate being taken out by borrowers fixing for one-year was 3.54%.

Last month that had lifted to 6.01%.

In dollar terms, that represents an increase of $700 per month on a $500,000 home loan over 25 years.

The two-year rate increased from 4.22% to 6.26% and the five-year rate from 4.91% to 6.3%.

For those who did not qualify for special rates, the average one-year rate in November 2021 was 4.12% but had lifted to 6.46% last month.

The two-year standard rate lifted from 4.65% to 6.75%.

Retail interest rates have risen as central banks around the world push up rates to try to tame inflation. The official cash rate has increased from 0.25% to 4.25% over 2021.

ASB economist Chris Tennent-Brown said it had been surprising how much higher mortgage rates had got compared to what was expected when the outlook for 2022 was discussed a year ago.

“Mortgage and term deposit rates have ended 2022 at higher rates than I expected. It’s been a challenging and humbling year for forecasters.”

He said home loan rates were now where he would expect them to be given the increases the Reserve Bank is expected to deliver next year.

ANZ economist Miles Workman said it had been a year of “OCR leap frog” – “where the data would show more inflation in system than previously thought, necessitating a higher OCR”.

He said that meant mortgage rates had ended the year higher than expected.

“We’ve worked hard this past year to highlight the risks and uncertainties around the outlook, and in particular the limitations of economic forecasting, which is largely an assumption-based exercise. 2023 isn’t going to be any easier to predict.”

He said there were likely to be a number of turning points next year, such as house prices reaching a floor, the official cash rate peaking, the country going into recession, slowing inflation and a loosening labour market.

“As 2022 draws to an end, inflation risks, and therefore interest rate risks, are feeling a little more balanced. But that’s not to say risks around our central forecast have evaporated. Rather, there are significant offsetting risks on both sides.”