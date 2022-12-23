Have we forgotten the singletons? Data shows single-adult households face cost crunch

Despite pay rises and benefit increases, many New Zealanders are worse off now than the same time last year – and single adults are faring the worst, a report shows.

The Ka Mākona report for 2022, by Kore Hiakai, the Zero Hunger Collective, details how much households are earning and how that compares to their costs.

It found that New Zealand households’ basic costs had increased on average by about $70 to $100 per week over the last year.

But there were significant regional differences. Rents in Gisborne, for example, increased from an average $350 in 2019 to $520 this year. Of the household scenarios in the regional centres, those facing the most struggle were in Gisborne, the report said.

Benefit increases and pay rises had helped but many households were still running at a budget deficit, the report noted.

Two-parent families on JobSeeker support in the main centres were between $17 and $66 a week better off than last y ear but still had a deficit of between $62 and $285 a week after their basic expenses and food costs were paid. That did not include the cost of things like childcare or clothing.

Wellington households were worse off than those in other parts of the country.

But it was single adults who were consistently worse off across all the main centres.

In Auckland, a single adult on JobSeeker had a weekly deficit this year of $189.86, $29.46 bigger than in 2021.

A single person on minimum wage in Auckland had $20.29 less this year than last. Someone on the median wage would have $246.17 left each week, or $61.59 less than last year.

In Wellington, a single person on JobSeeker would have a deficit of $229.13 a week. Someone on the median wage would have $61.59 less per week than last year.

In Christchurch, a single adult on the median wage was $90.65 worse off this year than last. In Dunedin, they would be $87.88 worse off.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says action will be taken on Working for Families this term.

Economist Brad Olsen said it showed how widespread the issue was.

“Single households aren’t able to spread their costs as much as larger households are.”

He said support such as Working for Families and the Best Start credit for young children were helpful to families with kids but they were not available to single adults.

“The focus of the Government recently has been on families and it does seem to have meant support for single households hasn’t kept pace to the same degree. There’s an obvious gap for those single households that deserves attention.”

He said basic food and housing costs were taking up almost all of the JobSeeker benefit. “It does become very, very difficult.”

He said it was not a story of families getting too much. “But support over time has been more and more focused on those who do have a family. It’s appropriate to support those groups but perhaps not to the exclusion of others.”

He said it would be a careful balance for the Government as it dealt with the rising cost of living. Stats NZ data showed people on lower incomes persistently faced a higher rate of inflation than other groups.

Two-adult, two-children families on the median wage in all centres had less this year than last year, from $18.51 less in Dunedin to $33.99 in Wellington.

The amounts included do not include the winter energy payment or temporary additional support.

Single parents were mostly better off, except in Wellington.

The report noted the current benefit abatement system meant that the benefits of working were not always clear.

“Our modelling shows how much this can affect overall income. For example, a sole parent on median wage earns $150 more per week gross than one on minimum wage, but the decrease in accommodation supplement and Working for Families assistance means they may end up only around $30 to $40 a week better off. The extra expenses of additional child-care and transport to work may not be offset by this slight increase in overall income.”

Kore Hiakai executive officer Tric Malcolm said the data showed that while overall it might seem that New Zealanders were doing better than previously, there were many people being left behind.

South Auckland, Gisborne and Tairawhiti in particular were struggling.

“We all hoped it would be better after Covid but it’s not.”