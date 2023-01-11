New Year's Bootcamp: Get ready to buy a house

Is this the year you move from being a renter to an owner?

Is 2023 the year you buy a house?

If you’ve decided to make the leap into the property market – or just a few tentative steps in that direction – you may be wondering where to start.

Here are some tips to get your financial house in order before you start trying to buy a home.

Do a budget

Jarrod Kirkland, general manager at mortgage broking firm Mortgage Lab, said people should start by doing a budget to get an idea of where their money was being spent.

“Sit down and print out six months of previous bank statements and go through it line by line… people are usually pretty surprised or horrified in some cases about where their money is going. Until they write it down they don’t realise they spend so much on coffees… it’s a bit of an eye-opener. You can look at where there’s leakage in the budget and can address that, tidy it up.”

He said banks would want three months’ worth of statements and would go through them in the same way to assess a borrower’s spending habits.

“You only have one chance to make a first impression with a lender, we want to present it in the best light.”

He said this would also show people what they could actually afford.

HOMED This family home in Porirua would have been out of reach prior to changes to the First Home Loan scheme.

Sort your debt

Kirkland said people should focus on getting rid of their short-term, or high-interest, debt.

“The banks will allow you to borrow money if you have short-term debt but the less you have, the better your chances.”

If they could not wait until they were debt-free, potential borrowers would be better to consolidate small debts into one loan, he said. “It’s much cleaner to go to the bank with one loan rather than lots of little ones.”

Glen McLeod, of Edge Mortgages, agreed short-term debt could be a real disadvantage, particularly when it came to showing that borrowers had the ability to service the loan. He suggested people try to reduce their credit card limits.

Check your deposit

Kirkland said borrowers could use online calculators to work out roughly how much they might be able to borrow.

From there, they could determine whether they had enough deposit to proceed.

He said, in general, people should have a 20% deposit but it was possible, albeit harder, to get loans with smaller deposits.

McLeod said people with smaller deposits might qualify for a Kainga Ora First Home Loan but should make sure they understood the criteria. “There are income caps and maximum house price caps for different areas around the country.”

People with 20% deposit have access to better interest rates.

Kirkland said a borrower who did not have sufficient deposit would need to work out a plan to save it.

From their budgets, they would know what surplus they had in their income. “You want to commit as much of that surplus as possible to a savings plan.”

If people knew what they wanted to borrow, they could use a calculator to see what that repayment might be. From there, they could save the difference between their current rent and planned mortgage payments, which would help show the bank it was achievable, he said.

“Maybe your mortgage is going to be $3000 and your rent is currently $2000 – saving $1000 a month will go a long way to show them that you can make the payments.”

McLeod said borrowers with a smaller deposit could talk to family members about whether they could help.

Research

McLeod said it was a good idea to research potential areas, and understand the full costs involved in owning a home.

“If you are purchasing with a friend or new partner, make sure you have a relationship property agreement or property sharing agreement. That way, if something happens in the future, it is clear what needs to happen if they want to get out of the property.”

He said it could also be worth considering mortgage protection insurance when the time came to buy, and buyers should have a will in place.