Borrower has loan wiped after lender concedes it should not have given him the money

A man has had his loan balance wiped, and been given a $300 payment, after a financial mentor argued he should never have been lent the money.

The man took out a $1500 personal loan at the end of 2021. Soon afterwards, he fell behind in his repayments.

He went to a financial mentor who complained to Financial Services Complaints Ltd (FSCL), an ombudsman scheme that deals with complaints about financial service providers.

The mentor said the lender had not taken two other debts the man had into account when it assessed his application.

Then Consumer Contracts and Consumer Finance Act’s responsible lending code requires that lenders have a full view of whether loans are affordable for borrowers before they are issued.

The lender agreed that it should not have lent him the money and reimbursed all the fees and interest he had been charged, which left him with $270 to pay.

But the financial mentor wanted the lender to give the man back all the payment she had made, a total of $1230, and took the complaint to FSCL.

The lender did not agree but waived the amount remaining on the loan and closed the account.

The mentor said the man had experienced significant financial hardship and stress because of the loan, had gone into arrears on other debts and had been told by other lenders that they might repossess his car.

The lender offered a $300 payment on a goodwill basis, which FSCL said was fair.

“The lender’s decision to reimburse all interest and fees they had charged Leo was consistent with our general approach to complaints where a lender has failed to make reasonable inquiries before entering into a loan. The resolution we usually propose is that the lender should refund all interest, credit fees, and default fees they charged the borrower.

“The lender’s offer of $300, in addition to the $270 loan balance they had already waived, seemed fair to recognise the stress and inconvenience the loan had caused Leo, bearing in mind that he had benefited from having use of the loan principal.”

FSCL said it could award compensation when it looked at complaints alleging lenders had breached their CCCFA obligations to make reasonable inquiries before entering into a loan.

“If the negative impacts of the loan outweighed the benefits to the borrower, and this causes the borrower significant stress or inconvenience, we may consider it fair for the lender to pay compensation for non-financial loss (in addition to refunding all interest, credit fees, and default fees the lender charged the borrower).”