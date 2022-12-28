Borrower 'should not have been able to get $48k loan for $33k car'

The lender argued the value of the car was for the man and the car dealer to work out.

A borrower has had the fees and interest charged on his loan refunded after a disputes scheme found he could not afford it.

A financial mentor had argued he should not have been allowed to borrow $48,000 to pay for a car only worth $33,000 in the first place.

The man bought the car for $45,000 in November 2021 but borrowed an extra $3000 to cover fees and interest.

By January this year he was struggling to repay the loan and told the lender his wife’s working hours had been cut. He said he needed to reduce his payments from $350 to $80 a week.

The lender suggested he talk to a financial mentor, who then raised concerns about the initial decision to offer the loan and complained that the lender might have breached its responsible lending obligations.

The financial mentor and lender could not come to an agreement so the complaint went to Financial Services Complaints Ltd (FSCL), an ombudsman service that deals with complaints that cannot be resolved between financial service providers and their customers.

The mentor said the lender had not exercised the care, diligence, and skill of a responsible lender as required by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act because it did not check the value of the car he was offering as security.

The mentor said it was only worth $33,000, which meant if he had to surrender it to reduce his debt, he would still be left with a significant loan.

The mentor also said the affordability assessment had included his wife’s income, when the lending was to him alone.

For its part, the lender argued the issue of the value of the car was for the borrower to resolve with the car dealer. It said it had included his wife’s income but also included her expenses in its assessment.

FSCL said it was reasonable for the man’s wife to be included but the lender may have erred in not considering their child. The lender’s assessment recorded that the borrower had no children but there was a regular payment in the bank statements to “kindy”.

If a child was included in the affordability assessment, the family budget was $45 a week in deficit.

“On this basis we said the lender had not met their responsible lending obligations under the CCCFA and that the lender should refund all the interest and fees and allow [the borrower] to repay the loan at an amount affordable for him.”

FSCL was not convinced there was an issue with the value of the car.

“We noted the financial mentor’s concern that a car could be repossessed and sold a short time after purchase for a much lower sum than the borrower paid for it. However, the contract for the sale and purchase of the car was between [the borrower] and the car dealer and it is a fundamental principle of contract law that the parties are free to negotiate the price of the object for sale.”

The lender agreed to reduce the debt by refunding all the interest and fees charged. The mentor said the borrower’s financial situation had improved and he could afford tot keep the car, with weekly repayments of $195 on the loan.