'I can't even get kids' nappies': Westpac surprises customers with delayed transactions

Westpac customers are complaining of having woken to leaner bank accounts than they expected, due to a technology problem.

The bank said some MasterCard credit and debit payments made on December 23 and 24 were not processed correctly and were put through yesterday.

“We apologise for any confusion. Any overdraft fees and interest incurred as a result of the error will be automatically waived.”

One customer said she discovered this morning her account was $600 overdrawn from pre-Christmas shopping that she thought had already been deducted.

Others, replying to the bank’s Facebook post, reported similar problems.

“Seriously - $250 overdraft to wake up to. Not open to fix anything,” one woman, Amber Louise, posted. “You didn’t make any notifications when that was going on so when payments where coming through early because of public holidays and bit by bits extra money showing up from transactions not working ….. that puts so many people in awful positions. To the point I can’t even get my kids nappies.”

Another said the transactions did not make sense. “I check my accounts daily and every payment has come out that I did. Now all of a sudden I’ve had $300 taken out from my account. So have you taken the money twice?”

“My account has not been in OD for years and I woke up to my main one being $100 in OD,” another woman said.

Banking expert Claire Matthews, of Massey University, said people had a responsibility to monitor their accounts and check that payments had gone out as expected.

“But at the same time it would be helpful if the bank had been telling them there was an issue, the payments might not be working and we will be taking the money out.”

She said there was unlikely to be any justification for further compensation.

One student who contacted Stuff was frustrated that the only bank communication about the issue had been via Facebook.

“I woke up this morning to my account $235 in overdraft and it’s actually causing me so much stress. I don’t have Facebook but was searching all over the place to find answers and then found it had been posted on the Westpac Facebook. They didn’t send out any notifications, emails or text messages. I’m really upset and feel so bad for the people with kids to feed and big bills to pay. Worst thing that could happen during the cost of living crisis and right after Christmas.”

A man who emailed Stuff said he was confused when he checked his accounts.

”When I woke up to a $554.15 overdraft when Westpac declined me of an overdraft just before Christmas due to poor account history with them, I was shocked to say the least.

”Every time I would go out shopping over the Christmas period I would transfer the specific amount needed to spend then make sure it had gone out of my account. However now it is saying it all went out last night when I know for a fact it went out when the payment was originally made as well.”

Others were concerned at what the overdraft would mean for future loan applications.