Is being wealthy just a matter of mindset?

Differences in mindset may go some way to explaining different outcomes for poor and wealthy people, one property investor says.

Graeme Fowler, a property investor and author of 20 Rental Properties in One Year, said there was a significant difference in the way that wealthy people and poor people viewed money.

Fowler used to own 80 properties.

“This difference can be the result of a variety of factors, including upbringing, education and life experiences,” he said.

“One of the most significant distinctions between the poor, middle class, and wealthy is their respective mindsets. The way in which each group views the world, their goals and their aspirations can vary greatly, and these differences can have a significant impact on their overall well-being and success.”

He said money was a constant source of stress and anxiety for many poor people.

“They may view money as a necessity that is difficult to come by, and may struggle to make ends meet. They may also have less knowledge or access to financial resources and services that would help them to manage their finances more effectively. In this case, poverty can also lead to a kind of survival mindset when it comes to money, where the goal is just to make it through the next day, week or month and not to accumulate money for future, or even just for leisure,” he said.

SUPPLIED How healthy are your money habits?

“The poor also often have a scarcity mindset, where they see the world as a place of limited resources and opportunities. This can lead them to believe that their chances of success are slim, and they may feel that they have little control over their lives. This can lead to feelings of hopelessness and despair, which can prevent them from taking positive steps to improve their situation.”

He said people who were “middle class” had a more moderate mindset and believed hard work and determination could lead to success.

“They see the world as a place of opportunities, but also recognise that there are limits and obstacles that must be overcome. They are more likely to believe that they have some control over their lives and can take steps to improve their situation. However, they may also feel a sense of stagnation, where they may see they are unable to progress or reach their goals,” he said.

“The wealthy, on the other hand, tend to have a growth mindset, where they see the world as a place of endless opportunities and resources. They believe that they have the power to shape their own lives and that their success is not limited by external factors. This mindset can lead them to take risks and pursue their goals with confidence. This can contribute to their overall success and prosperity.”

Stuff Poor people might think of money only in terms of paying bills, Fowler says.

He said wealthy people viewed money as a tool that allowed them to achieve their goals, and might see it as a means to an end.

“They may also be more likely to invest their money in order to grow their wealth and create financial security for themselves and their loved ones. Often, the difference between poor people, rich people and middle-class people isn’t how much money they have, or even how much they make. The difference between these people is what they believe is actually the purpose of money.”

He said someone who was struggling might believe the purpose of money was to pay bills.

“So therefore, the only reason they go to work to earn money is to pay their bills, and then to hand it over to someone else. This is usually repeated week and week, and year after year. The middle-class person often has a different belief and thinks that ‘the purpose’ of money is so they can get good credit, this will then allow them to borrow money to buy things they wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford, and then pay it off over time.

“Rich people understand or believe that ‘the purpose’ of money is to turn it into more money. So they’re going to earn or create their money, hold on to some of it, and then turn it more. They’re going to hold onto it longer, and rather than them working for more money, they find ways to make ‘money work for them’. They’re going to take every $100 they’ve saved and their aim is to turn it into more. That’s the mindset that’s necessary to understand investing and become wealthy over time.”

He said recognising the differences could help people from all backgrounds achieve their goals.

“It's important to remember that one's circumstances are not the defining feature of who they are and there can be more to a person than meets the eye. It is important to note that these are generalisations and not applicable to every person and every case. People from different backgrounds and situations may have diverse perspectives and stories”

Financial coach Liz Koh said she agreed mindset mattered. She wrote a book in 2008 explaining the importance of “money personalities”.

Compound interest is the 'magic' of your savings and investments earning on the interest they have earned. It's a powerful way in which money saved or invested grows in value faster and faster, the longer people leave it invested.

“I wrote this book after observing through my work as a financial adviser that the amount of wealth you create in your lifetime has very little to do with how much money you earn or what your educational qualifications are and a lot to do with your attitudes toward and relationship with money.

“The two key determinants of your money personality are your willingness to take risk and your desire to create wealth. Those who are highly successful at wealth creation are not afraid of risk and have a strong desire to create wealth. Of course, when you take risk, you don't do so blindly. Successful wealth creators do their research and have a good understanding of risk and potential outcomes, both good and bad.

“They take calculated risks. People who are less successful at creating wealth are generally either more conservative or more focused on enjoying life here and now rather than building wealth to enjoy life later on.”

But Jess Berentson-Shaw, a researcher from thinktank The Workshop said this theory risked justifying inequality.

“It surfaces incorrect explanations that wealthy people are well off because they are smarter/think better, while poor people are poor because they are different, because of their choices, or how they think and what they don’t understand.

“It’s an easier and shallow explanation than the environmental factors that lead to differences in wealth - such as if people start with more capital they can borrow against to make more from, or if people are born into environments where there is more experience and familiarity with financial systems they know how to make them work for them, or that economic policies we have benefit people who already have money, while income support policies punish people who don’t. People love to talk about individual effort and difference as opposed to systemic and structural ones because it is easier to see and name. Doesn’t make it true however.”