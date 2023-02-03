ASB offers flood-hit customers $2000 payment

The council has already red stickering 175 homes in Auckland after the flooding.

ASB is offering some of its customers who were worst affected by recent flooding in the upper North Island a payment of $2000.

Auckland households and businesses are still cleaning up after record rainfall and flooding through the city on Auckland Anniversary weekend and in the days after.

ASB said any customers whose home address, listed with it on January 27, was red- or yellow-stickered as a result of the flooding would be eligible to receive a one-off payment of $2000 from the bank.

Chief executive Vittoria Shortt said she hoped it would take some pressure off customers dealing with unexpected costs.

“We know this is an incredibly difficult time for many households and businesses and we want to help people get back on their feet. Right now they may need a place to stay, or to replace flood-damaged essentials like clothing or bedding, or perhaps to replace spoiled food and grocery items.

“This support is not just for customers with ASB home loans, we’re here to help all affected customers whether they have a savings account, credit card, personal loan, or ASB KiwiSaver scheme account with us.”

It is also offering a $2000 payment to business customers who have had significant disruption, such as damage to stock, property or equipment.

Brya Ingram/Stuff ASB is offering some customers a payment of $2000.

Business customers who have a main account with ASB, turn over less than $2 million a year and are based in a region where there was a state of emergency can apply to be considered.

Earlier this week, Westpac launched a $1 million fund to help its small business customers.

Those who met the criteria could apply for a $2500 cash grant to help with expenses or repairs.

“We’re hearing from customers hit hard by the floods. Buildings have been damaged or destroyed and livelihoods impacted. We want customers to know we’re here for them,” chief executive Catherine McGrath said.

“These grants are aimed at alleviating some of the immediate pressure. They will be available to small businesses in areas that have declared a state of emergency since January 27.

“We are choosing to focus on small businesses as they tend to have more modest cash reserves than bigger companies and they may not be able to access some of the assistance offered by other agencies, such as the Civil Defence Payment or Auckland Council Emergency Relief Fund.

“Small businesses are critical to our economy and to the local communities where they operate.”