Widespread eftpos outage should now be over

Social media users described chaotic scenes in shops as customers without cash were unable to pay.

Many shops and online services were unable to accept eftpos for hours on Sunday due to a worldwide outage in a payment gateway provided by United States company Windcave.

There were reports on social media that at least one Briscoes and The Warehouse store had not been able to accept eftpos and that some parking machines in Auckland were also out of action.

A Kathmandu customer said they had to pay cash when making a purchase at 2.45pm and Countdown has been contacted for comment on reports it too had problems.

Numerous small businesses were affected.

Snapper advised that customers could not load new payment cards on to their accounts to top up their transport cards, although “saved cards” were not impacted.

Philip Rowe, duty manager at Glengarry Wines in Thorndon in Wellington, said it couldn’t accept eftpos for about two hours in the early afternoon because of the global issue.

The outage had been “enormously inconvenient” as the only way customers could pay was with cash, he said.

But he said eftpos was working again at the shop shortly before 3pm.

Anyone who was a Windcave customer had been affected, he said.

“On top of all the other problems one has, here is another one. But it’s fixed, so I’m cheerful again.”

The level of reported problems on outage site Downdetector suggested the majority of retailers had not experienced problems.

Windcave said it had experienced “degraded performance” in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, New Zealand and Australia.

It reported the issue began on Sunday morning, New Zealand time and said some merchants were still experiencing intermittent problems on Sunday afternoon.

It said shortly after 3pm that the problem had been fixed and “merchants should start seeing transactions ... stabilise”.

Eftpos last experienced major issues in mid-December when local provider Eftpos NZ suffered a nationwide outage.