Another bank cuts rates: Have interest rates passed their peak?

Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

Westpac is reducing the interest rate it charges on three of its home loans.

It is reducing its two-year rate by 25 basis points, and its 18-month and three-year rates by 10 basis points.

That means its special two-year rate is now 6.54%.

It comes as Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr says interest rates have peaked around the world and the housing market is likely to bottom out this year.

He said, despite the pressure the Auckland flood recovery was likely to put on inflation, overall downward momentum was building and it was likely the Reserve Bank would only need to raise the official cash rate by 50 basis points later this month, rather than the 75 that some had predicted earlier.

Both inflation and employment data have recently come in weaker than expected.

“No matter where you look, the outlook for inflation is improving,” Kerr said.

READ MORE:

* House prices 'could fall 10 per cent' as result of official cash rate forecast, economist says

* Household costs to rise $42 a week if inflation takes hold, economists predict

* Housing rules 'make interest rate rises scarier'



“Interest rates have been lifted at the fastest pace in decades. We suspect 2023 will be the year the great inflation beast is tamed. If we’re correct, then the fall in inflation will ‘surprise’ the many commentators stating that the very high rates of inflation will be with us for a very long time. We don’t think that is the case, and nor do financial markets.

“Central banks are getting very close to pausing, the Reserve Bank included. Interest rates look to have peaked at the end of last year.”

He said the increases yet to come from central banks had already been priced in to retail rates.

There were now expectations of rate cuts towards the end of the year, he said.

Stuff Central bank are hitting the peak of their interest rate increases, Jarrod Kerr says.

That would prompt people to start to look for a bottom in the property market, he said, which he expected would come this year. “Interest rates will have done their jobs and the return of migrants will be a key driver as well.”

People could start to see price increases again next year, he said.

Property investors said there was some discussion about whether the time was right to get back into the market. Property investor and coach Michael Burge said he was seeing a lot of interest in investing but people were still being selective, expecting that conditions could worsen before they improved.

Nick Gentle, of iFindProperty, said many investors were waiting for the outcome of the election because the Labour Government’s move to remove investors’ ability to deduct interest costs from their income for tax purposes made investing uneconomic for some.

He said people were also wary about committing to new builds, having seen prices increase and builders hit problems with supply in recent years.

Independent economist Tony Alexander said he had been of the view for some time that experienced investors would already be active in the market.

“They’ll have seen the average person has turned off property for a while because they are focused on the worst-case scenario for interest rates. For skilled, experienced investors this is the environment in which they won’t face much competition… vendors are increasingly willing to negotiate on price.”

But he said “average” investors were probably still worried about interest rate increases and the potential or further house price falls.

Supplied Nick Gentle says many investors are waiting for the outcome of the election.

His surveys of investors showed a sharp drop in intention to purchase a property investment around the time of the Reserve Bank’s warning that a recession was coming.

In December, a net negative 18.9% planned to invest in the next year. A reading of zero would indicate that the number planning to invest and not planning to invest was equally split.

That had since recovered to a net negative 14%.

“It’s still the second-worst reading on record.”

He said most people would react after the market had already moved. “Not many people have the ability to go ‘Auckland looks terrible, what a fantastic time to buy.’”

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says the upcoming Consumer Price Index will have a big effect on interest rates and the rate of house price falls. (First published January 15, 2023)

Gareth Kiernan, chief forecaster at Infometrics, said he still believed the Reserve Bank needed to implement a 75 basis point increase this month.

“We also think that the drops in fixed mortgage rates over the last few weeks are a bit premature – in other words, fixed rates haven’t peaked yet.”

He cautioned against buyers rushing to snap up properties at the bottom of the market.

“I can see the logic behind looking for the peak in inflation and trying to anticipate the peak in interest rates, on the grounds that that time will be when the fewest buyers are likely to be in the market, so there might be bargains to be picked up.

“However, putting aside my concerns above that they might be calling the peak in the market too early, I think that looking at inflation in isolation is a bit simplistic.

“If we’re moving into a recession and a period with rising unemployment over the next one or two years, then it would seem to me that there’s no rush to enter the market because buyer numbers will be kept low by those factors for some time. In addition, there’s also the continued supply of newly built homes becoming available throughout the next one or two years that should also prevent any near-term recovery in house prices.

“Finally, it’s worthwhile remembering that, despite falling 15% since late 2021, house prices are still about 25% higher than where they were at the end of 2019, so they are still highly unaffordable. This lack of affordability further limits the upside for house prices and, I would suspect, makes it very hard to find any properties that you can borrow to purchase and still achieve a positive cashflow.”