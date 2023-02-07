Mobile trader to pay compensation over loan for $4000 smartphone

A man who paid $3000 for a television and $4000 for a mobile phone from a mobile trader has been given $1160 in compensation for the lender’s mishandling of his account.

The man complained to Financial Services Complaints, an external dispute resolution service that deals with complaints that cannot be resolved by financial service providers and their clients directly.

In this case, the man had been a customer of the mobile trader since 2018.

He bought a television in July that year for $2999 and signed up to pay back $3174, including fees.

READ MORE:

* Borrower 'should not have been able to get $48k loan for $33k car'

* Borrower has loan wiped after lender concedes it should not have given him the money

* Borrower gets $6500 refund for unaffordable car loan



He started to repay this at a rate of $40 a week.

In May 2019, he also bought a phone from the same trader, for $3999. The $530 remaining on his TV loan was transferred into the new loan and the balance increased to $4704. He continued his $40-a-week repayments.

Last July, he contacted a Community Law Centre saying he had never received the phone and wanted his money refunded.

His lawyer helped him complain to FSCL. His community lawyer was also concerned about the decision to lend him money, and said he had overpaid the mobile trader $1300 because it had not stopped his direct debit when he finished repaying the loan.

The mobile trader offered courier records to show the phone had been delivered and said it did a surface level assessment of his ability to repay. It offered to refund the overpayment.

Bank, insurer, lender, broker or adviser done you wrong? Complain to one of the four official financial services complaints services. First published in 2019.

When it investigated, FSCL found that the mobile trader’s file for the borrower was incomplete and no affordability assessment had been conducted.

The man’s bank statements showed he was making multiple payments to mobile traders and he did not have enough income to cover these as well as his income costs.

“At one point it appeared the mobile trader had duplicated payments. The payments to the mobile trader were frequently dishonoured and when they were paid, other payments were dishonoured. We were satisfied that the mobile trader had not met their obligations under section 9C(3) of the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act 2003 (CCCFA) to satisfy themselves that [the borrower] could afford to repay the loan without suffering substantial hardship.”

FSCL said the lender should refund all the interest and fees paid over the life of the loan, which came to $580. It was also told to give him $250 to compensate for the bank dishonour fees that payments had cost him.

But it said it seemed that the phone had been delivered to him. “We could not understand why [he] would have paid for the phone for three years before complaining it had not been delivered.”

But FSCL said the trader should refund $80 of the $100 it charged as delivery fee.

“Although we were pleased to see that the mobile trader had refunded the overpayment when we asked, the failure to cancel the direct debit instruction had caused [the borrower] stress and inconvenience and compensation of $250 was appropriate for this.”

All up, the mobile trader paid the borrower $1160 in compensation.