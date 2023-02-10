Here's how much you'd save in tax if brackets had moved with inflation

PM Chris Hipkins gives a cost of living announcement during his stand up in Auckland.

New Zealanders would pay up to almost $6000 less tax a year if tax brackets had been adjusted with inflation, data shows.

The issue of whether tax brackets should move with inflation has become a topic of discussion over the past year, as the cost of living has risen at a pace not seen in three decades.

With wages also rising quickly, many people shift into higher tax brackets, and pay more tax as a result, without being any better off in real terms.

At present, income up to $14,000 a year is taxed at 10.5%. Between $14,000 and $48,000, it is taxed at 17.5%. Annual income between $48,000 and $70,000 is taxed at 30%. Between $70,000 and $180,000 is taxed at 33% and anything earned over $180,000 in a year is taxed at 39%.

But those rates, apart from the new 39% band, were set in 2010.

The adjustment of the minimum wage in April to $22.70 an hour is equivalent to a salary of about $45,000 a year, meaning even those earning the least are approaching the middle tax band.

If thresholds had moved in line with inflation over that period, the current thresholds would be up to $21,259 at 10.5%, $21,260 to $72,890 at 17.5%, $72,891 to $106,298 at 30% and $106,299 to $199,616 at 33%.

It would mean annual tax savings of between $420 a year, or 17%, for people earning $20,000 through to $5885 a year for those earning $200,000.

An average earner on $60,000 would save just over $2000 in tax. Someone earning between $70,000 would save $3258, or 23%.

Deloitte tax partner Robyn Walker said the question of whether tax rates or thresholds should be changed was being asked more regularly.

“It seems inevitable that the Government will need to address this issue, whether in Budget 2023 or as part of an election tax policy.”

She said bracket creep as a result of rates not being changed with inflation had contributed to an increase in tax revenue from $97.4 billion in 2021 to a forecast $117.4b this year.

She said the intention to index tax brackets to inflation and adjust every three years was legislated by Helen Clark’s Government in 2005 but the policy was replaced by tax cuts before it took effect.

“More recently, the National Party has proposed a one-off tax indexation policy, however, with the caveat that automatic indexation as part of that policy is still an idea that the National will need to ‘give some thought’ Other political parties don’t currently include indexation as a priority. It is also notable that in 1981, the last time inflation was at current levels, the Reserve Bank explored tax indexation as a possible solution. In that instance, the policy was not adopted by the Muldoon Government.”

She said, compared to other OECD countries, New Zealanders paid a low proportion of income tax but a higher proportion of taxes through GST. People in this country also paid more than the OECD average to buy consumer goods and housing.

Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan said if tax brackets were adjusted with inflation, the move would be inflationary. “If the adjustment policy was implemented in isolation, then it would effectively mean the Government would be running a bigger deficit for longer, and therefore pumping more money into the economy, and therefore stimulating demand. Thus the adjustment would be inflationary and potentially result in inflation taking longer to be brought under control by the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy, and therefore could necessitate more interest rate increases.”