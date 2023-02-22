Reserve Bank's tough interest rate decision

The Reserve Bank faces a difficult decision on Wednesday, economists say: Push up interest rates and risk making things tougher for cyclone-hit businesses and households, or delay a hike and risk inflation getting hotter.

The Reserve Bank is due to announce its latest official cash rate decision on Wednesday.

The rate is currently 4.25% and is expected to increase. Previous forecasts had been for the rate to peak at 5.5% but weaker economic data recently has reduced that expectation.

But the cyclone rebuild is expected to stoke inflation in the short-term.

Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank, said the decision to increase again could be postponed until the next meeting in April.

“Wholesale interest rates would decline, and lending rates would soften. Temporary relief, of all kinds, is needed in the time of crisis. The forward guidance from the Reserve Bank could point to a resumption of rate hikes from April, if required.”

He said that would highlight that officials understood the damage that had been inflicted by the storm.

“There is significant damage to key infrastructure, buildings and housing. And there will be severe damage to crops and farms.

“Guesstimates of the total economic impact are now in the billions, not millions.”

But he said he expected the bank would go for a 25 basis point or 50 basis point increase.

ASB senior economist Chris Tennent-Brown said it was a case of “damned if you do and damned if you don’t” for the Reserve Bank.

“People will say ‘how on earth can they be hiking rates when people are struggling’. On the other hand, in a year’s time if the inflation beast isn’t back in its bottle, they’ll be criticised for not doing their job, which is to maintain price stability.”

But he said, unless the Reserve Bank was particularly strong in its messaging around rate increases in future, home loan interest rates were not likely to move a lot.

A 5%-plus official cash rate peak was already being priced in by markets.

“I don’t see anything coming out of this meeting that would make us press to a new higher level of mortgage rates,” Tennent-Brown said.