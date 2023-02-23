Official cash rate increase: What does it really mean for home loan rates?

The Reserve Bank is forecasting prices to rise further, but warns against needless raising of costs.

The official cash rate (OCR) increased by another 50 basis points on Wednesday, taking it to 4.75%.

At the same time, the Reserve Bank signalled it was expecting to need to increase the rate to a peak of 5.5% later this year.

But what does that really mean for home loan borrowers?

With interest rates already having lifted from record lows of about 2% to about 6.5% for two-year fixes, many may be worried about the prospect of any future hikes.

Are more home loan increases coming?

Maybe, but probably not as much as you fear. A 50 basis point increase in the OCR does not mean that fixed home loan rates immediately leap up by 50 basis points.

It is likely that the full OCR increase, or most of it, will be passed on to floating rates pretty soon, and one-year rates could push up a bit higher too.

But longer-term rates may not be so affected.

The wholesale markets that banks get their funding from usually price in increases that have already been forecast, and the Reserve Bank is sticking with its previously forecast peak for the OCR.

(Gareth Kiernan, chief forecaster at Infometrics, notes there had been some speculation lately the Reserve Bank might not actually need to hit 5.5%, so if that had fed through to any of the wholesale pricing used by banks, it could mean there is a little room to move up.)

ASB senior economist Chris Tennent-Brown said a lot of the pressure on long-term rates was coming from offshore.

STUFF Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr says using taxes to pay for disaster relief rather than increasing the deficit would be easier on the financial system.

Home loan rates had dropped in recent weeks as wholesale rates softened but there had since been a reversal internationally.

“[The five-year swap rate] has been all over the place. That’s a key indicator for me for the five-year mortgage rate. That’s been anything from 4% to 4.5% over February, which is just massive movement.

“The pressure weirdly is upward, not because of the OCR changing… but we are seeing big movements in swap rates and wholesale funding costs. Where the dust settles on that for mortgages will be interesting.

“It may be a bit of a function of the big sell-off we’ve seen around the world – fixed-interest traders globally are moving from thinking the central banks are nearly done to maybe they’re not.”

Stuff Home loan rate increases can be pricey if you have a big mortgage.

How much do increases matter any way?

Quite a bit, particularly if you’re a recent borrower who has taken out a significant mortgage to get into the property market.

Kelvin Davidson, chief property economist at CoreLogic, said about 50% of existing mortgages are due to come up for refixing in the next year.

Even though the OCR might not be a major driver this time, there have been large increases over the past year and those borrowers could find themselves shifting form 2% rates to more than 6%.

If you had a $500,000 mortgage over 30 years fixed at 2%, you would have been paying principal and interest payments of $22,176 a year. If that lifted to 6%, you would pay $35,976.

Someone who fixed a year ago for 4% and now is refixing at 6.5% would pay an extra $9275 on a $500,000 mortgage.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says the upcoming Consumer Price Index will have a big effect on interest rates and the rate of house price falls. (First published January 15, 2023)

What does it mean for house prices?

It’s likely increases to the OCR and talk of a slowing economy will mean house prices continue to soften.

Higher interest rates reduce the amount that people can borrow, and also make buyers wary. Banks stress-test borrowers at a rate higher than they actually charge, so borrowers at the moment would need to prove they could repay an 8% home loan.

Davidson noted the Reserve Bank changed its forecast to expect a 23% house price fall from the peak in the last quarter of 2021.

But he said the fact its forecasts for inflation, unemployment and the OCR peak had not changed reduced the impact of the increase.

REINZ/Supplied Jen Baird says property market activity was low in January.

Jen Baird, chief executive at the Real Estate Institute, said the decision would affect buyers and sellers.

“Rising interest rates directly impact affordability and we have seen slower buyer activity in the property market for some time. This increase is likely to continue that trend as securing finance and debt servicing remain a barrier to purchasing ability.

“Our January sales data shows low levels of sales activity, though growth in seasonally adjusted terms. This is largely due to rising interest rates, and economic conditions more generally, causing buyers to act with hesitancy."