Don't like the home loan rates offered? You may be able to get another one

Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

If you don’t like the home loan rate your bank offers you, you may be able to negotiate a discount, brokers say.

Home loan rates have risen significantly from pandemic lows near 2% to more than 6.5% for one- and two-year fixes.

BNZ made news this week when it was revealed that it is offering a 4.99% one-year rate for new borrowers who come to it via a broker.

But brokers said other banks were negotiating their advertised rates, too.

Fewer house sales are happening at present, which means banks have to compete harder for a share of the market.

Data from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Te Pūtea Matua showed in December 2020, banks lent just over $9.6 billion in new home loans.

In December 2021 that had fallen to $7.9b. In December last year, it was just $5.1b.

“They’re now almost formally going ‘let’s put some specials out and get some competition going to bring in clients’,” said Glen McLeod, a broker at Edge Mortgages. “That’s what it should be.”

TOM PULLAR-STRECKER/FAIRFAX NZ Sometimes, interest rate discounting comes at the expense of ‘cashback’ incentives.

Loan Market broker Bruce Patten said he had been able to organise rates of 5.99% for 18-month and two-year terms from ANZ, plus a cashback of 1%, which made the deal roughly equal with BNZ’s offer, he said.

“Cashback” refers to the cash offers that banks often use to sweeten the deal for potential borrowers.

BNZ does not offer a cashback, so anyone who wanted to take it up would need to be prepared to cover the legal fees associated with the move. Borrowers also have to move their whole loan, so if they have a mortgage divided into parts fixed for different periods, it may involve break fees.

“They’re only doing it because of what BNZ has on offer,” Patten said.

Another broker, Jeremy Andrews of Key Mortgages, said he had been able to negotiate “very strong” discounts on advertised rates.

“The advertised mid to long-term rates have dropped notably over the last month. However the biggest discounts we’ve been negotiating now, and even after the OCR rise, are between 12 and 24 months, compared to earlier this year.”

He said he had also been able to get cashback as high as $5000 for first-home buyers, even if they did not have large deposits.

“Some lenders are offering a combination of 1% cashback with heavily discounted one- to two-year rates also for strong equity and loan amounts, too.”

Olivia Perriam and Nick Aitken of Rocket Mortgages said they had seen cashback offers as big as $25,000. They said this could be a way for people to get an injection of cash if they needed it.

“If your fixed rates are coming up for renewal this year and you haven’t already refinanced in the last couple of years, this may be a great option to explore. There are usually no substantial break fees in a rising interest rate environment and the extra cash can go towards help buffering the increased repayments.”

McLeod said he was negotiating discounts on advertised interest rates but the movements were not as significant at the moment as they sometimes were. “We’ve seen those longer-term rates come down. Anyone who took a four- or five-year rate a couple of months ago would be regretting it now. We’re definitely starting to see a bit more competition in that one- to two-year range. Even 18 months is getting a bit of a sharp comeback. It’s not that big but 0.4% or 0.5% is still money in the pocket of the consumer.”

Economist Gareth Kiernan, chief forecaster at Infometrics, said competition for home loan business was usually hotter when prices were firmer.

“I’d be surprised if that is too much of a factor in rate-setting given that house prices are still coming under downward pressure, so they would hardly seem like an area that banks would be fighting hard to increase their exposure at the moment, but there could continue to be competition at selected rates that bucks the underlying trend in wholesale markets.”

Homes used to cost a lot less, but in previous decades home loan interest rates were much higher. Home loans rates are however on the rise as the Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua has been raising the official cash rate to fight inflation.

Who gets the discounts?

The brokers said people would be in a better position to negotiate if they had larger loans.

“If you’re lending is $1 million you’ll potentially get more of a discount than $250,000,” McLeod said. “They’re assessed under the same assessment whether it’s $100,000 or $2m and what business do you want to attract if you’re a ban? They’ll do smaller stuff but bigger stuff, if it’s good quality, they want that more.”

Andrews said it would also help to have a good level of equity.

Patten said many banks had started asking people to refix their loans online, which meant they were required to choose from the rates offered, with no opportunity for negotiation.