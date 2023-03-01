Renting v owning your home: Here's how it really stacks up now

Is it a better option to buy or rent a house?

Debrin Foxcroft says rising interest rates won’t deter her from looking for a first home for herself and her young family.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

The Wellington woman says she can understand why some people might not find the idea of home ownership very appealing at the moment, with prices falling and the cost of borrowing increasing.

“It depends on what you’re aiming for. Two decades ago my cohort of friends were buying houses to get up the ladder, so they were buying rough houses to flip, do up, flip and get a nicer house. I know a lot of couples did that.

“We’re looking for our own place, to give us stability. Somewhere where we can put pictures on the walls without worrying about leaving marks. For that reason, for the stability and settled element – my youngest is 19 months – for that reason I think it’s still valid.”

Data from economist Shamubeel Eaqub has compared the financial situation for renting and owning, and found there was an added cost to homeownership, particularly with interest rates rising.

On the ownership side, Eaqub considered an 80% mortgage at an interest rate of 6.45% on a median-priced home, plus the outgoings associated with ownership, such as rates, maintenance and insurance.

AARON WOOD/STUFF It can be tough to get your finances ready to impress the bank manager – here are some things that can help.

On the renting side, he considered the cost of rent and also took into account the return someone would get from having their saved deposit in the bank instead of invested in a house.

He found, per week, nationwide renters were $311 a week better off. In Auckland, they were $452 a week ahead. In Wellington, it was $292 and in Canterbury, $228.

For Foxcroft, even though ownership would be more expensive than renting, it was an emotional decision rather than a purely financial one. “I lived in seven houses between the ages of 5 and 15. It makes me want to create a more settled home for my girls.”

Foxcroft said she and her husband both wanted to ensure that they did not borrow to the absolute limit of what the banks would allow them, so they could cope with any further interest rate increases.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Debrin Foxcroft says wanting to buy a house is an emotional decision.

Sarah Kerby recently bought her first home in Nelson and felt the same. “There’s a rental shortage in Nelson so it was my ultimate goal for nearly a decade as a single parent.

“From an investment perspective, the market doesn’t matter to me as we’re planning on living here for a very long time. From a feminist perspective it’s also important to me that I’m not paying off a mortgage or renting when I retire in 35 years.”

Eaqub said while the picture looked rosier for renters, there were two other key factors to consider.

People renting would not have as much security in terms of how long they could stay in a property, nor over how much rents might rise over time.

There was also the question of how well-off people who were lifelong renters ended up being.

People who owned a house were also accumulating equity as they paid down their loans, and house prices tended to increase over the long term. If renters were not saving and investing at the same rate, they could end up worse-off.

Gareth Kiernan, chief forecaster at Infometrics, said renting was the better option at present.

“Based on the nationwide median house price of $762,500 last month, a 1% fall per month for the rest of the year would see a drop of about $80,000 in median prices by the end of 2023. In other words, continuing to rent and waiting to buy could mean that potential buyers will enjoy considerably lower prices in a year’s time.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says the upcoming Consumer Price Index will have a big effect on interest rates and the rate of house price falls. (First published January 15, 2023)

“Furthermore, with mortgage rates at 6% to 7%, anyone looking to buy now is also likely to be paying less in rent than they would be facing in mortgage payments. Weekly payments on a $610,000 mortgage on a one-year rate of 6.5% would be almost $890, whereas data from MBIE shows the median rent is only $550 per week.”

Miles Workman, a senior economist at ANZ, said his team was predicting a further fall in house prices of about 7%.

“While housing affordability, measured by the ratio of house prices to income, has certainly improved of late, the cost of servicing debt – the mortgage rate – hasn’t.

“So while a home-buyer might need a smaller mortgage today than they did a year ago, the interest cost on a given amount of debt is higher.”