Mortgage pain: Homeowners facing repayment hikes of up to $900 a fortnight

Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

Borrowers are going to feel the pinch this year and it will drag down spending across the wider economy, Westpac economists warn.

The bank has released its latest Economic Overview, which notes that, despite interest rates having shot up, the crunch is still to come for many homeowners.

“Homeowners with mortgages are now rolling on to much higher interest rates than before,” acting chief economist Michael Gordon said.

“That will prompt consumers to rein in their spending, and businesses to scale back their investment and hiring plans.”

Almost half of all fixed-term mortgages will come up for refixing within the next 12 months.

The report noted that some of them would move from rates in the 2.5% to 3% range, if they were last fixed in early 2021, to more like 6%.

At the moment, the effective average mortgage rate that people are paying is still only around 3.8%.

“Those large increases in interest rates will take a big bite out of many households' disposable incomes.”

Almost half of all fixed-term mortgages will come up for refixing within the next 12 months.

The economists said that someone who bought an average-priced house in 2021 with an 80% mortgage fixed for two years could expect their repayments to increase by about $530 a fortnight.

Someone in Auckland could be facing an increase of $900 per fortnight.

“On average, borrowers in this example would need to spend around 12% more of their disposable income to meet the minimum repayments on their mortgage. For many families, that would more than offset the growth in their incomes over the past two years.”

Gordon said some people might not yet understand how much their repayments were going to increase.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF If mortgage interest deductibility stays in place, Michael Burge says a lot of investors will be in trouble.

“Fixed-term mortgage rates have been rising since mid-2021, so most people will have been aware that we’re in a rising interest rate environment. Even then, mortgage rates – and predictions of how far the Reserve Bank will need to go – have risen quite a lot further in just the last six months, which hasn’t left much time to prepare.”

New Zealand’s average hourly earnings lifted 7.2% over the past year and saving levels had also increased.

“The combined impact of those higher interest costs, large increases in consumer prices and a weaker housing market will be a significant drag on demand. Many households will be forced to wind back their spending due to the mounting pressure on their finances, and many others will do so out of an abundance of caution.

“Putting that all together, we expect to see per-capita spending levels falling by around 2% over the next few years.”

Household spending is about 60% of total economic activity

“In time, this will see inflation fall back from its highs. But it will be an uncomfortable wait in the meantime, with a number of disruptive forces adding to prices in the near term,” Gordon said.

The Cyclone Gabrielle recovery would draw on the country’s resources for several years, he said.

Libby Wilson/Stuff The combination of weaker house prices and higher mortgage rates will be uncomfortable for some homeowners.

“However, we should be careful about making too much of what this means for interest rates. The lesson from the Canterbury earthquakes was that conditions in the wider economy play a far greater role in determining inflation.

“While the economy is running much hotter now that it was in 2011, we expect that to turn significantly in the years ahead as higher interest rates bite.

“And given the inherent lags in monetary policy, the Reserve Bank will need to start taking its foot off the brake even before inflation has returned to the target.”

Westpac expected house prices to bottom out 21% below their 2021 peak.