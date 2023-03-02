Minimum wage rise 'not enough': Who's bearing brunt of inflation?

How cost of living increases hit depends on your household.

Whangārei woman Cherie Coster is working as a relief teacher at an early childhood education centre, earning minimum wage.

“My husband has recently taken on new employment due to being made redundant and our income has halved.”

She says an increase in the minimum wage taking effect next month will make a significant difference to the household.

On April 1, the minimum wage will rise from $21.20 to $22.70 an hour.

”Any extra financial assistance will be grateful accepted. This coming financial year, we will be able to claim Working for Families, as the last few years we have been over the financial threshold.”

She said, for a lot of people the minimum wage was still not enough. “With the cost of living crippling some individuals and families, I think there definitely needs to be an increase.”

Stats NZ’s household living costs index shows how that inflation is hitting different households.

In the December quarter, compared with the quarter before, living costs across all households costs lifted 1.6%.

Beneficiaries had their costs increase 1.5%, superannuitants 1.4%, the lowest spenders 1.5% and the highest spenders 1.8%.

The living cost index includes the cost of mortgage interest payments on home loans, whereas the consumer price index, which rose 1.4% in the quarter, includes the cost of building a home.

ANZ economist Finn Robinson said rising interest rates were a driver of the increase for higher-spending households.

“Right now, the people who are most affected in a dollar sense by rising interest rates and inflation are higher-income households because they're so exposed to increasing interest rates.

”Normally we see inflation concentrated in food prices, transport and rent and that’s where lower-income people, superannuitants and beneficiaries are most affected.

“When you include interest rates in the inflation calculation it does look like higher income people are bearing the brunt, but I would also note that for lower-income people, there’s less room to move when those essentials are going up.”

When interest rates started to plateau or fall again, the picture would change, he said.

Usually, lower-income people would come out of a cycle of inflation with their purchasing power more damaged than other groups, he said. This time, strong wage growth, which had been particularly notable in traditionally lower-paid sectors, could help to dent that effect.

But University of Auckland honorary associate professor Susan St John said the increase in wages for lower-income people would not be enough to stop them falling behind, because of the way it would interact with income support systems.

Households that earn more than $42,700 a year have Working for Families support clawed back at a rate of 27%.

“Let’s take a typical family with a couple of kids and one-and-half full-time earners. At 60 hours a week, they have an extra $90 gross a week. This is an annual increased income of $4680,” St John said.

“They are both on a tax rate of 17.5%, and so pay $819 income tax. But that is not all. As a consequence of that extra gross income they also lose 27% or $1264 of their Working for Families.

“Because of this extra income they may also have to repay an extra $562 in student loans and may receive $1170 less accommodation supplement. With ACC and KiwiSaver deductions they are left with around $655 or an increase in net weekly income of just $13. That won’t dent their cost of living problems or cover their children's ‘bread and milk’.”

She said it meant that some households would end up taxed 86% of the minimum wage increase from April 1.