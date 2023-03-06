Lender writes off loan that ballooned from $204 to $1500

A man whose $204 loan with a mobile trader ballooned to $1500 has been refunded most of that amount after questions were raised about whether the loan was affordable in the first place.

Financial Services Complaints (FSCL), an ombudsman service for financial services, was told the man bought $204 worth of items from the mobile trader in August 215.

He was loaned the money under a revolving credit agreement, with payments of $20 a week and interest charged at 19.5% a year, with $6 a month in account fees.

His credit limit was $240 but he made several later purchases that took him over this limit.

His first few $20 payments were dishonoured and he eventually reduced his weekly payments to $14 in 2018 and $11 in 2021 but by July last year, he still had $1500 in debt.

He then lost his job and could not afford any payments. He made a hardship application to the lender and asked to defer payments for the 14-week stand down period until he could receive a benefit.

When that was declined he complained to FSCL, saying the lender had not followed the correct process with the hardship application.

The lender said it had not declined him but had asked for more information, which he refused to provide.

It said he could pay 80% of the amount owing and the loan would be written off but the borrower refused because he did not have the money.

FSCL looked into the case and asked whether the loan had been affordable, given he defaulted immediately.

“We discovered that the original application was done over the phone and approved without [him] supplying any supporting documentation. The lender did an affordability assessment by discussing [his] income and expenses over the phone and the amount he considered he would be comfortable paying. The lender did not do any independent checks or affordability assessment.

“[He] made several purchases quickly taking him over the credit limit of $240. However, the lender did not do any further affordability assessments when allowing [his] credit limit to increase, and fees and interest kept accumulating.”

FSCL said it was possible the lender did not meet its responsible lending obligations under the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act 2003 (CCCFA), to make reasonable inquiries to be satisfied that he would likely be able to afford to make payments without suffering financial hardship.

“We asked the lender to consider resolving the complaint early by writing all fees and interest off [his] debt, this being the remedy if our financial ombudsman found there was irresponsible lending.”

The lender did not agree with FSCL’s view but wanted to resolve the complaint so agreed to write off the interest and fees. The borrower was given a $1470 refund.

Financial coach Shula Newland said, despite tighter rules requiring lenders to be more careful, loan affordability was still a concern. She said she had one client who had been lent large amounts of money and had to work two jobs to keep up with the debt.

“I suspect there will be lenders that are skipping steps and just doing the minimum to get by, and remain ignorant to importance of affordability.”