Does property investment harm NZ's economic productivity? Simran Kaur gives her view

Simran Kaur: ‘While more than 87% of us have car insurance, only 15% take out income protection insurance.’

Girls That Invest co-founder Simran Kaur has advised investors not to change their strategy in a recession, and addressed whether the amount of property investment in Aotearoa is a handbrake on the economy.

On the latest episode of Stuff’s Generally Famous podcast, host Simon Bridges asks Kaur, co-founder of the world's No.1 investment education podcast, for her advice on a number of economic quandaries.

They include the age-old question of property vs shares, and her investment strategy during a recession.

Having bought a home three years ago, Kaur is not as critical of property investment as many proponents of the share market.

"For my first [and only] home, it was easy... I needed somewhere to live. I believe in diversifying, and you don't want to have it all in property, and you definitely don't want it all in shares."

The 26-year-old says there is increasing investment in the share market by younger people priced out of the property market.

"[For them] shares are the easier option or the lowest barrier of entry. It's never property first."

Asked if New Zealand is inevitably facing a recession amid a sharp rise in inflation, Kaur isn't so sure.

"I feel like we've missed it, but you probably are going to start to see it happen in the States.

"There's a saying I love which is when America sneezes, the rest of the world gets sick, and I think that we'll definitely have a flow-on effect."

As for investment advice in the event of recession, Kaur says she won't change too much.

"I think one of the biggest misconceptions that we see when it comes to investing is that you've got to change it up very quickly based on what the market is doing.

"We [Kaur and Girls That Invest co-founder Sonya Gupthan] kind of call ourselves nana investors, where it's the same no matter what's happening."

For the full interview, which also covers what Kaur learned about finance while studying optometry, why she dislikes ‘get rich quick’ plans and her tips for gaining wealth as a young person, listen via the audio player above, or click here. Follow Generally Famous on Apple, Spotify, or any other podcast app, to get instant, automatic access to new episodes.