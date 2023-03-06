Minimum wage should be even higher, union says, as inflation erodes increase

Prime Minister announces minimum wage increase as part of raft of changes to Government policies and plans.

Minimum wage earners will still be worse off in real terms after next month’s increase, and some are calling for the rate to be increased to the level of the living wage.

From April 1, the minimum wage will increase from $21.20 an hour to $22.70.

The living wage, which is a rate that is designed to reflect what people need to earn to be able to fully participate in society, is $23.65 an hour.

Ed Miller, a researcher and policy analyst at First Union said the minimum wage rose by roughly 3% a year in real terms between 2017 and the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But from 2020 until now, higher rates of inflation had eaten away at those increases. The real increase through 2021 and 2022 was only about 1.7% per year, even though the rates lifted 5.8% and 6%, respectively.

He said, by the time next year’s increase took effect, $22.70 would be worth $21.41 in December 2022 dollars, based on the Reserve Bank’s current expectation for inflation.

“In short, relatively higher inflation is eating away at the benefits of larger minimum wage increases. Businesses have claimed that the April 2023 increase is a significant one, but in reality it is below the consumer price index (CPI) level and, more importantly, the tight labour market means that most employers will have already priced similar increases into their hiring practices to attract and retain staff,” he said.

He said the Household Living Cost Price Index was running higher than CPI, because of an increase in interest costs, which are not included in CPI.

Economist Gareth Kiernan, chief forecaster at Infometrics, said higher income households had a faster increase in cost of living by this measure but the increases for all groups were larger than the CPI increase. “These figures add weight to the likelihood that minimum wage workers will still be worse off after the upcoming increase than they were a year ago.”

Craig Renney, economist at the NZ Council fo Trade Unions (CTU) said the minimum wage needed to be lifted to the level of the living wage to properly help low-income households.

He said, while some on higher incomes might have received smaller pay increases in percentage terms, “a 2% increase for someone on $300,000 is still a very significant amount”. “For low-income groups doing it tough, not meeting the inflation figures means they’re having to make very invidious decisions about heating or eating, there’s less room to move.”

But Kiernan said minimum wage workers were still significantly better off than before Labour took power in 2018.

“This year’s minimum wage increase will mean the minimum wage has increased 44% since 2017/18, about 17-18 percentage points more than either the CPI or the Household Living Cost Price Index for the lowest income quintile during that time. Even compared to average wages across the economy, the minimum wage increase during that time is larger by about 11 percentage points.”

cameron burnell/Stuff Eric Crampton says the minimum wage should be a set percentage of the median wage so it is less of a political football.

Eric Crampton, chief economist at the NZ Initiative, said tying the minimum wage to the living wage would be a mistake.

“When labour markets are tight, many employers have to offer more than the minimum wage to attract workers. But a very high minimum wage would be very bad for employment in any coming downturn.”

He said research had shown the minimum wage was a blunt tool for addressing poverty.

“Many minimum wage workers are second earners or teenaged workers in higher income households. And large proportions of minimum wage increases can be clawed back through reductions in Working for Families or other support linked to household incomes. That means employers wind up bearing a heavy cost relative to the benefit to minimum wage workers.

“More sensible would be to tie the minimum wage to a fraction of the median wage, so that it can be less of a political football, and so that it could fall if prevailing wages fall in a downturn. Locking in a very high minimum wage risks seriously harming employment for vulnerable workers if the economy finds a hard landing from current inflation.”

Renney said some lower-income people without children had been the worst off in recent years as focus went on supporting families with things such as the Best Start credit and working for Families. This was likely to continue, he said.

“The election campaign ahead of us is going to be a long one. The parties will probably be waiting until the Budget and the Treasury forecasts before putting together their final pitches. There might be some support for groups without children - pensioners or students, for example – but I imagine that the majority of the election pledges will be for those with households with children.

“As a highly personal opinion – this is probably no bad thing. The evidence suggests that early interventions that support children’s and family well-being are among the most beneficial and cost-effective measures the government can take.”