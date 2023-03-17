Would-be home-buyer seeks $90k compensation from broker over failed loan application

A man who sought $90,000 compensation from a mortgage adviser over delays with his application for a home loan has had to settle for $500.

The man met the adviser in May 2021, Financial Services Complaints (FSCL) said. FSCL is an ombudsman service that deals with complaints that cannot be resolved between customers and their financial services providers.

The man wanted to apply for a loan with his daughter and her partner but was told that he would not meet bank criteria and was given advice on how to improve his position.

In July 2022, the man met the adviser again about getting a loan with his son and daughter. He was given application forms and asked for information such as bank statements.

He provided this and waited for a response but never heard back. After a month he complained and the adviser gave him an update but the man chose not to proceed and complained to FSCL.

He said the delay meant his family lost the chance to buy a house with a 10% deposit. He wanted $80,000 compensation to buy another property and $10,000 to compensate for stress,

The adviser argued he had been off work with health problems but his team had been in contact with the client. He said there were issues with some of the documents provided.

FSCL reviewed the correspondence and concluded there were unreasonable delays with the application.

“Although the adviser said his team were in constant touch with [the applicant], there was little evidence to support this. Instead, there was a lack of contact after [he] submitted the information the adviser asked for. We also noted the adviser’s system notes supported the view that it was him rather than [the applicant] that had caused the delays.”

FSCL acknowledged the adviser’s health problems and said he had not deliberately delayed the application.

“Although we found the adviser had not provided an appropriate level of service, we explained to [the applicant] at an early stage that we could not award the amount of compensation he was seeking. This was because both the lost opportunity to purchase a house and the stress he experienced are what we call non-financial losses. Under our rules, the most FSCL can award for non-financial loss is $5000.”

FSCL said there was no evidence that the adviser knew about the short deadline to purchase the property and there was not enough evidence that he would have been able to buy it if the application had been dealt with more promptly.

“We then considered [his] request for compensation for stress and having to take time off work. [He] provided medical evidence that he said supported his claim, but we found this showed the reason he had to take time off work was unrelated to his complaint. In the absence of evidence showing a significant level of stress, we decided the impact in this case was at the lower end of the scale. We concluded it would have been frustrating and somewhat stressful for [him] that the adviser delayed his application, but that $500 was a fair amount of compensation to recognise this.”

Both parties accepted the decision and $500 compensation was paid.