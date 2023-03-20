Newsable: Can money buy you happiness? A US study seems to think so

A new US study suggests more money actually does contribute to greater happiness

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ. Listen to today’s episode in the player below.

“Money can’t buy you happiness”, said the actor and comedian Spike Milligan, “but it does bring you a more pleasant form of misery”.

And now even the first part of that claim is very much in dispute, after a new study out of the USA cast doubt on previous assertions that happiness barely increases past a certain income threshold.

In 2010, Nobel Prize-winning psychologist and economist Daniel Kahneman asserted that earning more money brought no corresponding increase in happiness once a person reaches an annual income of about $120,000.

But after he was challenged to a nerd-off by happiness researcher Matthew Killingsworth (the researchers describe it as an “adversarial collaboration”, but we like “nerd-off better), Kahneman has revised his opinion, saying their study shows happiness continues to rise with income, even when you're already very well-off.

It’s not all one-way traffic though: for about 20% of participants, happiness increased until a threshold of about $140,000, after which further increases in income had little to no effect.

Clinical psychologist Dougal Sutherland told Newsable that while the research is interesting, it’s not as simple as: “money makes you happier”.

“It’s not a strong relationship, though it is a relationship,” he says.

“You’d be mistaken to put all your eggs in the money basket … but there’s definitely a trend that shows that the more income, generally you report feeling happier.

“It’s particularly strong for people at the bottom of the income heap - so, if you’ve been pretty poor, getting more money does have a bigger impact than if you’re already well-off.”

Sutherland says “happiness” is actually a difficult metric to reliably measure - the study used an app to ask people how they were feeling at random points in the day, and makes a point not to refer to “happiness” directly - instead measuring “emotional wellbeing”.

“I’m not sure I’d call that happiness,” says Sutherland.

“It’s a good title, it’s good clickbait. Is that happiness? We could have a debate on that, and I’m sure there would be some strong points of contention around whether that’s actually happiness or not.”