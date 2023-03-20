Why most recent official cash rate rise didn't send home loan rates soaring

Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

Home loan borrowers largely dodged the Reserve Bank’s February official cash rate (OCR) increase, and weakness in the economy combined with worries about international banks may mean more relief is to come, economists say.

The OCR was increased by 50 basis points on February 22.

But despite that, Reserve Bank data shows the average three-year special mortgage rate being taken out in February was 6.54%, down from 6.68% in January.

The two-year rate of 6.43% last month was down from 6.59% in January.

ASB senior economist Chris Tennent-Brown said retail rates had not shifted when the OCR increase was announced, and banks had moved to trim some rates within a month. That was particularly evident in longer-term fixes, where more of the funding comes from overseas.

He said the February increase had been fully priced in by markets, and lending was quiet, so banks were competing hard. “Long-term rates at least have come down.”

News last week that gross domestic product (GDP) decreased by 0.6% in the December quarter showed that the economy was slowing faster than the Reserve Bank had predicted, he said.

That could mean there was less need for further increases. “We were thinking at the start of the year they could do a 75 basis point hike at some of the meetings then we pulled back to 50 and now are thinking maybe they’ll just do 25. It’s fairly dynamic.”

He said people were trimming forecasts of how far all central banks would increase interest rates, not just the Reserve Bank. Offshore, the rapid rise in interest rates has been a factor in bank failures such as the of Silicon Valley Bank.

Stuff The official cash rate may not have to go as high as previously predicted.

Tennent-Brown said markets were now expecting the OCR to peak closer to 5%, rather than 5.5% as the Reserve Bank predicted.

“If everything pans out as we expect, it’s normally about a year from the peak to the start of easing… the economy has slowed a bit quicker than the Reserve Bank expected. If we start slowing down earlier and inflation pressures start dying earlier that lends itself to the Reserve Bank being able to start to ease rates. I don’t think they’ll rush into it. If things really turn to custard they’ll want to ease rates but that’s because they’re fearful of something bad happening to the economy. That’s not the core view at this stage.”

Westpac economists agreed that weaker GDP data made it less likely further big interest rate increases were needed.

“There was widespread weakness in activity, with declines in both the goods and services sectors,” they said in an update.

“Notably, there were falls in retail and accommodation spending, transport, and personal services. Those are all sectors that are benefitting from the rebound in tourism currently in train, and their recent declines highlights the softening in domestic demand.

“Importantly, it wasn’t just the December quarter that has turned out softer than expected –estimates of activity through the middle part of 2022 have also been revised down. Putting that altogether, it’s turned out that GDP is running almost two percent below what the Reserve Bank was expecting in its February Monetary Policy Statement. “

They said they now expected a peak of 5%.

“Looking further ahead, we expect economic activity to cool off through the back half of this year. Over the coming months, large numbers of borrowers will face refixing their mortgages at substantially higher rates. The resulting increases in debt servicing costs will be a substantial drag on households’ spending power and domestic demand more generally.”

Mortgage broker Bruce Patten, of Loan Market, said few of his clients were opting for longer fixes.

“Everyone has got the feeling that we’re there or thereabouts [in terms of an interest rate peak],” he said.