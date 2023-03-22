Five jobs that barely pay more than New Zealand minimum wage

There can be less incentive to train if the payoff isn’t large, one economist says.

Many jobs that require people to undertake significant training pay barely more than the minimum wage for many years– and it could create problems for the development of the workforce, one economist says.

NZ Council of Trade Unions economist Craig Renney said there were a number of roles that did not provide much return on the education investment made, sometimes for quite a while.

“People feel very little incentive to go away and study because they have to wait a really long time to get the reward on the other side.”

From April, the new minimum wage of $22.70 works out to be about $47,000 a year for a full-time job.

Here are five roles that only offer a little more.

Early childhood education

Early childhood education (ECE) teachers covered by the NZEI pay agreement were on a starting salary of $51,358 this year. This increased over year by year time to $73,257 by year 13, if they had a degree.

People who had lesser qualifications had their pay top out earlier.

Mark Potter, NZEI president, said their pay lagged behind that of teachers in kindergartens and primary schools, despite the teachers having the same skills, qualifications and responsibilities.

“If we want to recognise the value of our tamariki and their earliest years of learning - which ultimately set them up for their future learning outcomes - then we need to value the teachers who work with them.

“The top of the pay scale is around $10,000 less than for kindergarten teachers, and with an opt-in process rather than a compulsory process to implement pay parity there are no guarantees that people can progress to the top of the scale. With more unqualified staff in private ECE, there are also many workers earning close to the minimum wage who are unqualified, or in training.”

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Finance Minister Grant Robertson on teachers

Vet nurses

Veterinary nurses with up to five years’ experience still only earn about the minimum wage, according to Careers NZ.

Renney said vet nursing was a clear example where having a degree would not result in better earning potential.

”It’s because it’s a female-dominated workforce, and seen as a compassionate industry. There are real challenges.”

Tertiary teaching assistants and library assistants

Tertiary Education Union women’s officer Sarah Proctor-Thomson said the union was working on a pay equity claim for 300 to 400 library assistants at eight universities around the country.

Their pay rates start at $41,000 a year for the role, which is usually in term time.

She said it worked out to be below the living wage of $23.65 and an “eyelash” above minimum.

“People within that space are often degree-qualified, they’ve often come from within the institution. Many are studying higher degrees.”

Teaching assistants also only earn about $23.65 when they start at present.

123rf Vet nurses need to study but aren’t always well rewarded for that.

Hairdressers

Although most hairdressers and barbers need a certificate in hairdressing or commercial barbering, as well as some on-the-job training, most start near minimum wage. Apprentices get the training wage, which is less than minimum. Data shows the average salary for the industry is only about $55,000 but more senior hairdressers often receive commission linked to the amount of business they bring in.

Ambulance officers

Ambulance officers start on $48,720 for a 42-hour working week.

Renney said the imbalances could create challenges to get people into jobs.

“They’re often at the point in their lives where they’re trying to save to buy a house and start families and they’re being paid the least they can be. They’re often in industries where they’re working more than 40 hours a week.”

What the CTU wants

He said the CTU wanted to see student loan repayments increase progressively, rather than a flat 12% rate over $22,828.

“From a life cycle perspective we’re putting a lot on people who have often taken out student loans. New Zealand has a really unusual student loan system in that it’s not progressive in any way.”

He said building up the amount that people had to pay back might mean some people took longer but because they were not incurring interest the amount owing would not increase.

“The lack of return on education acts as a huge disincentive to get the skills and talent we need. Not just because of skills shortages now but because in many industries we have ageing workforces.”

Renney said there needed to be a workforce plan to recognise the issues.

“Immigration can provide some of the response but we also want to maximise the value of workers in New Zealand.”

It was not the case that people would never get a return on their education, but they were not feeling a short-run benefit.

“If right now many workers who’ve gone out and invested a lot in themselves, have foregone income while studying, the market isn’t providing them with a reward for that in the long run that will lead to the underprovision of those skills.”