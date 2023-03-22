Here's how much household costs are expected to increase

The overall inflation rate gives a good measure of the bigger picture, but it’s just an average. Video first published August 30 2022.

Households are likely to have to spend an extra $150 a week over 2023 to keep up with rising costs, ASB economists say.

They have updated their forecast for the cost of living through 2023 and say while the impact will be uneven, households will face an increase in costs that is higher than the current rate of inflation – and income growth is unlikely to keep up.

They said while inflation was running at just over 7%, household costs rose 8.2% over 2022 because of a 45% increase in household interest payments.

The big increases in costs came from essentials such as food, fuel and shelter.

“Further volatility lies ahead, but we expect rises in living costs to continue to outstrip increases in consumer prices. Household budgets are expected to remain under significant household living cost pressures.”

About 60% of fixed home loans were due to reset over 2023, the ASB economists said, which would often mean higher rates.

“All up, the average mortgage interest rate facing borrowers will likely increase by roughly 150ps ending the year at just under 6%. That would see household debt servicing costs push back towards historical averages from a record low share of household income. The increase in weekly outlays averages out to an extra $50 per week per household.

123rf Households are facing rising costs this year, too.

“However, the impacts would be highly uneven. More highly indebted households would experience significantly higher increases running into the hundreds of dollars per week. Other households with high interest-bearing deposits and little debt will actually experience a positive impact on after-tax cashflows from higher interest rates. This group, however, is largely in the minority.”

There was a “post-binge hangover” settling in after the Covid-19 spend-up, they said.

“For most households, we don’t expect incomes to increase by as much as the cost of living. This will likely see the household sector saving buffer shrink over 2023, with aggregate household dissaving possible by the end of the year. This could see the $30 billion saving buffer that households built up over Covid-19 start to be whittled away. The impact of recent flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle (not all of which will be covered by insurance) could further erode household saving but could provide a welcome boost for some retailers.”

They said they expected household sector activity to retrench over 2023. “This will weigh on broader economic activity and we expect modest recession for the NZ economy over 2023.”

They said the Reserve Bank was still likely to deploy two more 25 basis point official cash rate (OCR) increases as it tried to get inflation under control.

”OCR cuts will only emerge once the Reserve Bank is confident inflation will eventually settle below 3%. We don’t expect this to be evident until well into 2024. There is also the risk that the Reserve Bank more firmly taps on the monetary policy brakes if it deems the inflation mandate to be under threat.”