Five more jobs that barely pay more than minimum wage

Some roles that require training pay little more than minimum wage.

When Stuff reported on Wednesday that there were a number of skilled roles barely paying more than minimum wage – and there were concerns about the future make-up of the workforce as a result – there was a strong reader response.

Many pointed out other roles that despite requiring training, also paid little dividend in terms of wages, at least at the start of a person’s career.

Here are five that Stuff readers felt were not fairly paid.

READ MORE:

* Five jobs that barely pay more than New Zealand minimum wage

* All the changes that might affect your wallet from April 1

* 'I'm very stressed': Student stung with $2772 student loan bill after getting stuck in Perth



Dental assistants

According to Careers NZ, dental assistants were previously getting between minimum wage and $46,000 a year when they started out. From April 1, the minimum wage works out to be about $47,200 a year.

Last year, dental assistants negotiated a new pay offer that would move those who were on step five of the pay scale, usually reached after five years, to $28 an hour.

Chef

Careers said apprentice chefs would usually be on minimum wage but sous chefs could be on $25 an hour. The work often involved late nights and roster work.

Ella Bates-Hermans/STUFF The overall inflation rate gives a good measure of the bigger picture, but it’s just an average. Video first published August 30 2022.

A remuneration survey by the Restaurant Association last year showed the average hourly rate for a commis chef was $23.56 and a chef de partie was $25.67. A counter cook with no qualifications was earning $23.18 an hour on average.

A head chef in Auckland would get $31 an hour on average while someone in Wellington would earn just over $29.

Pharmacy technicians

Most pharmacy technicians start on the minimum wage or just above. In 2019, there was a push for a pay scale for technicians to tackle pay disparities across the sector.

One pharmacy tech said a problem for the sector was a lack of consistency in pay.

IT service desk

Careers NZ said IT service desk jobs would start on $45,000. Trade Me data shows the average salary advertised for the roles is $68,000.

Security officers

Careers NZ said security offers would usually earn between minimum wage and $25 an hour when they were starting, and could go up to $30 with experience.

One commenter pointed out that there were often security risks involved.

Matt Tolich, Trade Me spokesperson said, in the last quarter of 2022, the average salary for entry-level roles nationwide was $57,571, marking a 7% jump when compared with the same quarter in 2021.

NZ Council of Trade Unions economist Craig Renney said student loan repayments should be staggered so that people who studied and then went into lower-paying jobs did not automatically lose 12% of their pay to student loan repayments.

At the moment, people pay 12% of their pay over $22,828 in student loan repayments.

He said increasing the payment amount over time would mean the loan took longer to pay back but that would not mean more debt because it was not attracting interest.

Tax expert Terry Baucher agreed.

“We should also be reviewing the threshold which is very low – and is another threshold which has not kept up with inflation.

“As things stand someone on say $50,000 a year who has a student loan, and is receiving Working for Families, has an effective marginal tax rate of 70.46% on every dollar over $48,000 - 30% tax plus 1.46% ACC earner levy, 12% student loan repayment and 27 cents per dollar Working for Families abatement. How is anyone in that situation meant to get ahead?”