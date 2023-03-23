New data on household incomes highlights the gap between the richest and poorest

Forty-eight per cent of voters surveyed in the 1News Kantar Public Poll said cost of living was the issue most likely to influence their vote this year.

Households did it tough in 2022, with renters clobbered hardest by high inflation and housing costs, data released by Stats NZ shows.

Average annual household income, before tax, rose 5.4% per cent to $117,126 for the year ended June 2022 compared with a year earlier, Stats NZ’s Household Income and Housing Costs data shows.

But with June inflation running at over 7% for the first time since the 1990s, many households found themselves going backwards.

Researchers for Stats NZ calculated around 155,000 households did not feel they had enough income to meet their everyday basic needs.

Another 460,000 households were just making ends meet.

Stats NZ also calculated the shares of “equivalised” disposable income earned by households.

It found the bottom 20% of households earned just 7.9% of the total disposable income earned in the country.

Stuff Stubbornly high inflation has left more than half a million households struggling to pay the bills.

The top-earning 20% of households, meanwhile, earned nearly 38% of the collective total income.

Equivalisation was the process of adjusting household income by taking into account household size and composition, Stats NZ said. It allowed more accurate comparisons between different types of households.

Poverty researcher Max Rashbrooke said: “If you survey New Zealanders, you find most think it’s a much closer, more even distribution of wealth.”

He said people underestimated how little the lowest-earners actually got, and how much of the highest income earners got.

New Zealand had similar levels of economic inequality as the United Kingdom, he said.

While New Zealanders felt people’s work and skill should be rewarded, Rashbrooke said: “I don’t think people would say the richest people should only have 20% of the income, but I think they would say they are getting far above the share they should be getting.”

If the Government was serious about making progress on reducing poverty, it needed to be finding ways to inject another $1 billion into poorer households, and repeat the move every three years, he said.

Rashbrooke said poverty reduction had stalled.

“Essentially poverty has been stable through the 12 months,” he said.

“We are a long way from fulfilling the rhetoric that Jacinda Ardern had around the targets,” he said.

Lower income households are much more likely to be renters, and renters were more likely to spend more than 40% of their incomes on housing, Stats NZ found.

“Unaffordable housing can lead to financial stress and less money left over for other household needs,” said Stats NZ’s wealth and poverty statistics manager Andrew Neal.

“It means less money can go towards things like using a heater in winter or covering an unexpected cost like a washing machine breaking,” he said.

Rosa Woods/Stuff People underestimate how unevenly wealth and income is shared in New Zealand, says poverty researcher Max Rashbrooke.

Stats NZ said 15% of all households spent 40% or more of their income on housing.

However 25.9% of renters, who were more often lower-income earners, spent 40% or more of their incomes on housing.

Rents continued to increase at a faster rate than mortgage payments, Stats NZ said.

Over the last 15 years, average weekly rent payments have increased 93%, compared with a 48.8% increase in average weekly mortgage payments, Stats NZ reported.

Since Stats NZ collected its data, a lot has changed.

Mortgage rates have now risen to between 6% and 8% at major banks, which has resulted in people with mortgages paying much more.

In a special project for Stuff, independent economist Shamubeel Eaqub estimated that nationally, renters now had significantly lower housing costs than renters.

On a national level, someone renting a median-priced house would pay $311 less a week to live in it than someone owning it with an 80% loan to value mortgage.

In Auckland, the difference was even larger. Renters in Auckland were $452 a week ahead. In Wellington, it was $292 and in Canterbury, $228.