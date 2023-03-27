Kiwibank counting customers whose ID data was stolen in massive Latitude privacy breach

Kiwibank is waiting to find out how many of its customers have had identification data lost by Latitude.

Kiwibank had thought it had just over 2000 customers whose identification details had been stolen in the massive cyberattack on lender Latitude Financial. But now the bank fears the total could be much higher.

Kiwibank customers who want personal loans get them from Latitude in a deal that sees the lender pay commission to the bank.

But private details of 14 million Latitude customers were stolen from its computer systems in a cyberattack this month, including the driver’s licence numbers of 7.9 million Australian and New Zealand customers.

Data stolen includes copies of licences, licence numbers and passport numbers.

READ MORE:

* Latitude confirms details of 14 million consumers stolen

* Latitude Financial to cover the cost of replacing 330,000 people's stolen identification following cyber attack

* Latitiude Financial cyberattack exposes the data of more than 300,000 customers in NZ and Australia



The victims include current and former Latitude customers stretching back more than 10 years, as well as applicants for its consumer credit services that include Harvey Norman’s interest-free loans.

A Kiwibank spokesperson said: “Latitude had previously confirmed just over 2000 Kiwibank customers were caught up in the cyber-attack on their system, out of a total of 16,000 Latitude NZ customers.”

Stuff New AI-powered chatbots are creating new tools for cyber criminals, Norton Antivirus' systems engineer Dean Williams says.

But, she said: “However, Latitude have just this afternoon announced further impacted customers meaning details are still emerging to the extent of the impact.”

She said Latitude was writing to customers.

“This cyber-attack is in no way a reflection on our Kiwibank systems and processes that we have in place to keep our customers’ data safe,” she said.

She said the bank would watch customers’ accounts carefully to check they were not targeted by criminals.

“Since the incident we’ve taken the appropriate additional steps to ensure impacted customers’ bank accounts are being handled with care,” she said.

“We will do our utmost to ensure there is no fraudulent activity within the impacted customers bank accounts as a result of this cyber-attack.”

Latitude operates the Gem Visa card in New Zealand, as well as providing finance to Harvey Norman customers.

It also operates the Genoapay buy now, pay later business, but it is closing that business.

Latitude has written to some of the customers whose data it lost control of, and is promising to pay for them to replace their identity documents.

It has also advised people on the “precautionary steps” they should now take to protect themselves from falling prey to fraudsters who get their hands on their identity details.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Kiwibank customers who want personal loans are sent to Latitude to get them. Kiwibank gets commissions for referrals from Latitude.

New Zealander Patrick Lee got one of those emails which told him the extent of the personal identification information Latitude had lost.

It had lost images of his driver's licence, including his photograph, name, address, date of birth, licence number, version number, and expiry date. It had also lost the personal information he supplied during his application, which included his full name, address, and date of birth, and phone number. Also stolen was a photograph of his face provided as part of Latitude’s identity verification process.

That was everything necessary for someone to pose as him and take out loans in his name, Lee said.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous. You can get a passport and a mortgage with that information,” he said.

“I’m really worried,” he said. “Thanks for putting my life in somebody else’s pocket,.”

supplied/Stuff A warning email from Latitude to Patrick Lee telling him his private data had been taken in a cyber attack.

The email suggested he, and others whose data it had lost control of, contact the three credit reporting bureaus in New Zealand to get a “suppression” put on their file.

This prevents any lender checking their credit file and score, and means that if someone is posing as an individual to get a loan, the lender will be alerted that they may not be who they say they are.

“You can request one of New Zealand’s credit reporting bodies to place a suppression on your credit file via their website or by contacting them directly. If you intend to apply for a suppression, please be aware that you will not be able to apply for credit while the suppression is in place,” Latitude said in its email to Lee.

The three credit reporting bureaus are Centrix, Illion and Equifax, which itself suffered a huge data breach in 2017.

All can be contacted by people who wish to put a suppression on their file.

But Centrix managing director Keith McLaughlin said when KiwiSaver provider Generate suffered a data breach in 2020, it proactively contacted the credit reporting bureaus to put suppressions on its customers accounts, which they could remove, if they wanted to.

“They gave us a spreadsheet, and we suppressed all the accounts based on that,” McLaughlin said.







