Who are the winners in this bout of inflation?

Bad news for borrowers – there’s no silver lining to this latest bout of inflation, economists say.

It is sometimes claimed that borrowers win in a high-inflation environment because the value of their debt reduces in real terms.

The price of everything rises around them but their debt remains stagnant, and their incomes rise over time.

But economists say other factors at play mean this latest round of inflation is likely to leave borrowers worse off – largely because so much of the debt is tied to houses, which are falling in value.

Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank, said during the 1970s and 1980s, when inflation was high, house prices also increased so people who borrowed to buy property were able to “put their money to work” and saw “huge gains” at the same time as the value of their debt fell.

They clearly did better than people who put their money into government bonds or term deposits that did not provide enough compensation, he said.

But this time, with house prices dropping, and the larger levels of debt taken on compared to incomes, more people were in a more vulnerable position and would be left worse-off than if the inflationary period had not occurred, he said.

“The big thing this time around is house prices are falling. People have taken on debt to buy a house and prices fall – they’ll probably fall 20% to 25% by the time we’re done.”

Kathryn George/Stuff Our money is worth less but that isn’t helping people with big mortgages yet.

He said interest rates had risen sharply, which meant people were also having to make bigger repayments on their debts. “They’ve taken on more debt so they are more sensitive to those interest rate increases.”

Gareth Kiernan, chief forecaster at Infometrics, agreed the drop in house prices was a problem for a lot of borrowers.

“For anyone who bought a house in 2021, the real value of their debt relative to the asset has actually increased, plus the amount of money they’ve got to pay to service the debt has jumped up a lot as well, so they’re doubly worse off. The only – small – benefit of high inflation is that their income has probably also risen relative to their debt – but again, not as much as their mortgage payments will have increased.”

He said the mid-1970s through to 1980 had been a poor time to buy property once the inflation-adjusted decline in value was taken into account and the interest that had to be paid over the next 25 years. He said the start of the 1980s was a better time, and 1997 had been even better.

Kerr said there might not be much further for interest rates to go.

“We believe the sharp slowdown in global demand, with recessions, will act like a pressure relief valve, enabling tradeables inflation to fall back fast. We expect the Reserve Bank to be in a position to start cutting the cash rate in November, [or] possibly early next year.”

Miles Workman, a senior economist at ANZ, said inflation could have silver linings in that it could facilitate relative price adjustments, such as bringing house prices more in line with incomes, or Government debt down as a proportion of gross domestic product.

“Both of these ratios can improve under certain inflationary conditions. But higher interest rates to combat high inflation will increase servicing costs. So from a stock perspective – debt to income or debt to GDP – inflation can make these ratios improve. But from a flows perspective it’s not always a win, as for those with a significantly high debt-to-income ratio will likely see interest costs increase faster than their income. “