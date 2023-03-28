$250 compensation after getting one number wrong in bank account

A woman who accidentally transferred $850 to the wrong bank account because she had one number incorrect has been given $250 in compensation.

She told Financial Services Complaints (FSCL), a financial ombudsman service that deals with complaints about financial service providers, that she used a money transfer service in May 2022 to send money to her father.

But she typed one digit incorrectly, sending the money to the wrong international bank account. She called the company and said she was told she would be refunded within seven working days. The money transfer service refuted this.

In August, she was told that the money could not be retrieved so she would not be refunded.

She told FSCL she was upset at how long it took for the transfer service to tell her she would not get a refund.

“She questioned how it was possible that the money had been transferred when the receiver’s name would not have matched the name associated with the incorrect account number.”

The money transfer service provided FSCL with notes regarding the case but said they could not be shared with the customer.

On that basis, FSCL said it could not rely on them and preferred the woman’s version of events. But it said it still did not think the service was required to refund the money because it was not liable for a mistake she made.

But FSCL said she should be compensated for non-financial loss to recognise the poor communication and incorrect information she was given. It said $500 was a fair amount.

The service disagreed and said that FSCL could share its notes with the customer. Being able to rely on those notes, FSCL said it no longer preferred her version of events

“There was no evidence that the provider represented that she would be refunded – rather that the provider would make an effort to retrieve the funds. This led us to conclude that the provider did not have to compensate [her] for providing her incorrect information.”

But FSCL said the communication was still poor. The woman had tried more than 10 times to get in contact to resolve the issue. She was told in mid-June that it would investigate but did not give a decision for almost two months.

FSCL said compensation of $250 was appropriate, which the customer accepted.

FSCL said people needed to be careful to enter account numbers correctly.