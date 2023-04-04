Newsable: E-scooter bans, OCR hikes, reservation fees, D&D goes big screen
Newsable is brought to you by BNZ. Listen to today’s episode in the player below.
Newsable is Stuff’s daily news podcast, wrapping up what’s worth talking about in a short package every weekday morning. You can find new episodes and more detail on our stories here or in our newsletter. Make sure to like and follow us wherever you get your podcasts and across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.
Mōrena koutou, happy Tuesday! Today would’ve been US poet Maya Angelou’s 95th birthday, so here’s one of her best to kick off the day if you’re partial.
Speaking of kicking off - we lead today’s show with the news that Paris has kicked rental e-scooters off its footpaths! A referendum to ban them passed with over 90% of votes in favour (though an extremely low turnout). Sacré bleu!
BNZ’s Mike Jones is here with The Pulse, and with an OCR change coming up later this week he has the Herculean task of explaining what the OCR is and why it matters to people who DON’T have a mortgage.
Newsable’s newly-appointed Dungeons and Dragons expert joins us with a review of the ambitious, $150 million film based on the decades-old role-playing game.
And would you pay a holding fee to secure a table at a restaurant?
Stay cool, catch you tomorrow,
Emile
On the agenda today:
- We have the 3rd and final instalment in our investigation into self-described "animal rescue vigilante" Charmaine Wolmaran.
- The Government gives us a look at its finances later this morning when it releases the latest Crown accounts at 10am; we'll also be there at the Beehive when MPs head into their caucus meetings.
- And with the Easter break just days away, we're keeping an eye on the weather so you'll know how it's looking for your long weekend