Six jobs where pay 'maxes out': Call to help more NZers level up

Depending on your role, more experience doesn’t always mean more money.

New Zealanders’ reluctance to tackle new qualifications or acquire new skills mid-career may be contributing to pay stagnation, economists say.

Council of Trade Unions economist Craig Renney said people in some roles were hitting the top of their pay scales and being left without a pathway into higher-paying positions.

“We should be encouraging people to keep training and reskilling,” he said.

“After ten years, teachers, for example, should be taking on more responsibility and other roles and that that comes with its own financial reward... or if you’re an enrolled nurse and you go up the steps, the question at the end should be how are we encouraging people to keep upskilling, to use their experience to fill the gaps where we have them elsewhere, and also to get the specialisations that we know we need as a country.”

Here are six examples where it’s possible to "max out" your pay.

Teachers

Under their current pay agreement, teachers progress through the salary bands at a rate of one step per year. The maximum is step 11, at $90,000 a year.

People needed to have the opportunity to take on positions with more responsibility to have any significant pay increases beyond that.

Healthcare assistants and hospital aides

In their most recent collective agreement, healthcare assistants had five steps, which topped out at just under $54,000 a year.

Community nurses had eight steps, to a maximum $88,757 and enrolled, obstetric, Karitane nurses and nurse assistants had four steps, to a maximum $62,847.

Bank workers

First Union said bank staff sometimes struggled to have their experience recognised and those with collective agreements often only had half-a-dozen steps.

ANZ confirmed that staff covered by its collective agreement had seven steps, which were based on demonstrating the required competencies for their role during the year.

ASB said it did not have a stepped system but would review remuneration every year and take into account skills, experience and performance.

Careers NZ said bank workers in customer service roles would normally earn between minimum wage and $63,000 a year.

Supermarket workers

Elle Sun-Min Park, First Union’s retail and finance organiser, said some supermarkets only offered a starting rate and then a rate for workers who had been in the role at least year. Some offered another step up at five years’ service.

But she said that meant that some people who had been with the supermarket for a decade or more were on a similar rate to people who had recently started.

“We hear a lot from bank and supermarket workers saying I've been here 15 years and I'm on the same rate as the people who’ve just started, coming to work after high school. It’s their permanent job but their service and experience aren’t being recognised in their remuneration.”

Countdown and Foodstuffs have been approached for comment. A Countdown pay agreement last year established the Living Wage, currently $23.65, as the starting rate for all workers at the supermarket. At the time, it was reported that most staff would earn between $25 and $26 an hour. A worker told stuff sthat when she reached five years with the company, supervisors were paid $25.65.

In 2018, a Foodstuffs deal set a benchmark of five years’ experience for workers to be recognised for service in the distribution centre.

Transport/logistics/manufacturing

First Union said truck drivers’ incremental increases finished at about five years.

Careers NZ said heavy truck drivers would usually earn $21 to $35 an hour and those who were highly skilled would move up to a maximum of about $45.

Ambulance officers

Ambulance officer increases would stop after four years unless they did more study to move up to the next level, First Union said. The starting rate is $48,720 for a 42-hour working week and that can increase by about $10,000 a year over time.

Infometrics chief executive Brad Olsen said it was most common in areas where there were significant collective agreements.

”On one hand, you can have roles doing similar or the same things and the reason people are sitting in their pay bands is to provide some sort of pay equity. But once you hit that effective maximum pay, without further training you don’t have the opportunity to go further within your career or advance yourself with your salary.”

He said people sometimes needed a new qualification at that point. “There’s not always a simple pathway.”

There could sometimes be an issue with engagement if people knew they would not be paid more for working harder at that point. There could also be problems with steps that people passed through automatically without having to prove they were doing a good job, he said, which prompted questions around performance pay.

Sometimes hitting the top of a pay band prompted people to look for jobs elsewhere, which meant the loss of institutional knowledge.Better learning and development opportunities were likely to become part of contract negotiations in future, he said.

Renney said there was little support for people who already had a degree to do more training.

“Elsewhere in the world you may have a bit more support from the government or employers in that space. There’s just about zero support for post-grad courses. So if you’re mid-career and you want to go away and get more training, you face the financial consequences of having to take time off work and you’ve got to pay for the privilege.”

He said a stepped system of increases was good and after eight, nine or 10 years people should be recognised as highly skilled workers.

“The question is, does the system that we have encourage the kind of retraining and reskilling that would allow people to move up to the next level? The fact that there are lots of jobs in education, health, lots of jobs in the private sector that can’t get specialist engineers, specialist construction workers – suggests the support isn't there.”