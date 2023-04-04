Up to 185,000 people may soon no longer be earning 'living wage'

The path back to low inflation - Reserve Bank of New Zealand chief economist Paul Conway. (First published 23/03/23)

Up to about 185,000 people may soon find they are no longer earning a rate that is equal to the living wage.

It was reported on Monday that the living wage – a rate calculated as the minimum someone needs to earn to fully participate in society – will rise to $26 an hour from September 1. That is a 9.9% increase.

As an annual salary, that is about $54,080 a year, compared to about $47,000 on the minimum wage.

The current living wage, of $23.65, works out to just under $50,000 a year on a 40-hour-a-week basis.

READ MORE:

* Living wage rises by 9.9% to $26 as cost of living crisis bites

* Newsable: New Govt cost of living measures - the winners and losers

* Six jobs where pay 'maxes out': Call to help more NZers level up



The new living wage is more than what starting teachers earn and just under the rate for enrolled nurses in their most recent collective agreement.

Ministry for Women data shows it is also, on average, more than women working as technicians and trade workers receive, as well as the average of all community and personal service workers, people in sales, women in machinery operating and driving, and all labourers.

Trade Me data shows there are 13,335 full-time job listings on the site with an advertised salary of less than $54,080.

123rf Lots of workers aren’t paid the new living wage, an economist says.

NZ Council of Trade Unions economist Craig Renney said Inland Revenue income data showed about 185,000 people were recorded as earning between $49,000 and $54,000, although not all those people would be working full time, so their hourly rate could be higher.

“Not all of these workers will be impacted, but a smaller fraction will be.”

There are about 370 employers employing 52,000 people who have pledged to pay at least the living wage, even as it rises.

But others, such as Countdown, have negotiated pay agreements based on meeting the current living wage, which might not necessarily move with the latest increase. It is understood most Countdown staff were paid between $24 and $26 an hour.

Renney, who is also on the committee that decides the living wage, said there were a lot of people paid less than $26 an hour.

He said he would hope the living wage would put pressure on employers to pay more, even if they were not accredited living wage employers.

“It’s been calculated to allow people to lead lives of decency. It takes into account rent and childcare and other things. Anything less than that is not a living wage.

“CTU has called for a long time for the minimum wage to be the living wage, otherwise we’re asking people to take substandard quality-of-life wages. We believe the least people should be paid is the living wage.”

Chris McKeen BNZ is a living wage employer and said its staff were already paid more than $26 an hour.

Annie Newman, an E tū union assistant national secretary, said the new rate would be a step forward.

“This current rate increase means low-paid workers will be more able to live with dignity and participate in their communities without having to work constantly to make ends meet.

“We also know that when workers are not living in financially precarious situations all the time, they are more able to support their children and their families as they can spend time with them and can better afford what they need to live and be active in society.”