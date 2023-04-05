Economist's message to Reserve Bank: 'Don't keep hiking until something breaks'

What does the official cash rate mean?

The Reserve Bank needs to realise that its interest rate rises have already worked, and further significant increases risk pushing the country into a much deeper recession, one economist says.

The central bank will update the official cash rate (OCR) on Wednesday about 2pm.

It is expected that the bank will lift the rate by 25 basis points, to 5%. But it remains a possibility that it could increase it by 50 basis points, or pause its hikes altogether.

Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr is expecting a 25bps increase but he said it was possible the Reserve Bank could opt for an increase of 50bps, with a message that it was the end of the increases.

He said, if the Reserve Bank lifted the rate significantly, with an indication of more to follow, it would start to look out-of-step with the rest of the world, where central banks are coming to the end of their interest rate increases.

Kerr said he was primarily worried that the bank might “deliver what they say they are going to deliver” and introduce another 75bps of hikes, to take the rate to the previously forecast peak of 5.5%.

“That’s going to break the back of some businesses and households. They don’t need to go that hard. A move to 5% is more than enough. Another 50bps on top of that would be just a kick in the guts to households struggling with the cost of living crisis, rising interest rates and house prices declining. There’s a lot going on for businesses and households to contend with.”

He said the bank could not keep “blindly lifting interest rates”.

“Something will break and it will become a much deeper recession.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Adrian Orr should not lift the official cash rate to the forecast 5.5% peak, one economist says.

Kerr said Kiwibank was already hearing anecdotes of commercial and residential property developments being shelved because interest rates had got too high.

“Deals that we would have done in our business bank last year aren’t being done because of those higher hurdles. That’s coming through. We’re also hearing more and more from our customers who are being rolled off very low rates on to very high rates. They’re not not paying but they’re expressing their concern with the amount of extra interest they’re forced to pay thanks to the Reserve Bank.”

He said a recent run of job losses, including at Sky TV and The Warehouse, were a product of the Reserve Bank’s actions. “They are engineering a recession, in their words.”

But ANZ economist Sharon Zollner said inflationary pressure was still very strong, which would be a major factor in the Reserve Bank’s decision.

“They can’t be confident they’ve got around that. Things are moving in the right direction, but slowly.”

She said monetary policy took time to take effect but once the bank thought it was getting near to the right setting it could ease off the pace of increases.

A 25bps increase would be a more normal rate of increase than the 50bps and 75bps seen recently, she said.

With updates every six weeks from now, even at 25bps, the rate could still be lifted quickly if required.

“The economy is cooling. The labour market is cooling but it’s still a bit of a mixed bag. They can’t be confident they’ve done enough but they can be confident they are an awful lot closer to where they need to be.”

Government accounts on Tuesday showed that tax revenue was running at $1 billion less than forecast. GST revenue was 2.8% less than forecast due to lower household consumption and residential investment and other tax revenue from individuals was 4.7% below forecast due to provisional tax for the 2023 tax year being weaker than forecast. Tax taken from individuals at source was 0.7% weaker due to a softer labour market.

NZIER’s latest quarterly survey of business opinion (QSBO) indicated capacity pressures could be easing.

In the March quarter, a net 61% of businesses expected a deteriorating in economic conditions over the coming months, a slight recovery from the weakest level ever seen the previous quarter.

Sales had overtaken finding staff as the biggest constraint for business.