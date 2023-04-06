Here's what the official cash rate increase might mean for borrowers

It's the 11th straight increase in the official cash rate, and took many by surprise.

The Reserve Bank delivered a bigger-than-expected increase to the official cash rate (OCR) on Wednesday, but the impact on home loan borrowers may be muted.

Economists had expected an increase of 25 basis points, pointing to softening local and international economic factors.

However, the bank delivered 50bps, taking the rate to 5.25%, a level not seen since 2008.

But it noted in its statement, that a big part of the decision was that home loan rates, and rates charged on business lending, were not increasing as much as recent OCR increases might normally indicate, and there were signs that they could fall.

While the rate was lifted by 50bps in February, fixed rates barely moved and longer-term fixes have actually dropped in that time, as international wholesale rates softened.

The Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee noted that it was comfortable that current lending rates faced by businesses and households would ensure inflation and inflation expectations began to moderate.

The Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee had home loans onthe mind when it reviewed the OCR this week.

“However, wholesale interest rates have fallen significantly since the February statement, and this could put downward pressure on lending rates. As a result, a 50 basis point increase in the OCR was seen as helping to maintain the current lending rates faced by businesses and households, while also supporting an increase in retail deposit rates.”

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said there was nothing in the update that should prompt retail banks to increase their home loan rates.

“Most of this has been priced in… there is nothing in what the Reserve Bank has said today that indicates interest rates charged to consumers need to rise.”

He said the focus was clearly on maintaining current rates.

Homes used to cost a lot less, but in previous decades home loan interest rates were much higher. Home loans rates are however on the rise as the Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua has been raising the official cash rate to fight inflation.

Corelogic economist Kelvin Davidson said the flow-through to mortgage rates was likely to be limited.

“It still seems likely that mortgage rates are at or close to a peak, which is probably the first hurdle now cleared in terms of the housing market downturn getting closer to ending,” he said.

“That said, it’s still too early to sound the all-clear and suddenly expect sales volumes to pick up and house prices to find a floor. After all, new borrowers are still facing tough serviceability testing and a continued wave of existing mortgages are yet to be repriced to current rates of around 6.5%. These will remain challenges for the housing market for a few months yet – especially with the Reserve Bank wanting to emphasise that they’re not about to ‘go soft’ on inflation and suddenly lower the OCR anytime soon.

“However, net migration is now rising, and businesses are looking to retain their current workers at all costs because of skills shortages. These factors could bolster the housing market. Meanwhile, although the election is a long way away, some scope for a potential change of government could see mortgage interest deductibility reinstated and also some investor demand returning.”

But he said there remained “light at the end of the tunnel” for the housing market later in 2023.

Independent economist Tony Alexander agreed there was likely to be little retail rate movement.

”This is a fascinating release. It’s basically saying they are worried that events offshore, with wholesale rates falling, there might be a round of mortgage rate cuts. There was, two or two-and-a-half months ago. They said they just want to prevent that – they don’t expect mortgage rates to go up, only deposit rates.”

He said the Reserve Bank had taken a softer tone on the outlook from here, which could indicate 5.25% was the peak. In February it had said more tightening was needed but this time said the extent of economic softening would determine the future direction of policy.

”There’s a very good chance – not 100% but let’s say 80% – chance that where we are now is the peak for the cash rate.”