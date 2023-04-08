OCR hike: What home loan rate should you choose now?

It's the 11th straight increase in the official cash rate, and took many by surprise.

Longer-term interest rates might look appealing from a price perspective, but people who lock in their mortgages for a long time could come to regret it, one economist is warning.

The Reserve Bank lifted the official cash rate (OCR) to 5.25% on Wednesday. As part of its decision, it noted that there was a risk that home loan rates could fall if it did not, because of softness in wholesale markets.

That softness, combined with bank competition, meant that despite a 50 basis point OCR increase in February, home loan rates did not increase. Longer-term rates had started to fall before the April OCR update.

Commentators said Wednesday’s decision meant rates were likely to largely hold steady.

READ MORE:

* Here's what the official cash rate increase might mean for borrowers

* Jacinda Ardern gets her timing right as Labour plays the monkey to the RBNZ organ grinder

* OCR hike: 'If they haven't already done too much, they probably will'



On Thursday, it was possible to lock in a five-year home loan rate for 6.49%, which was on par with the best one-year rate advertised at the big five banks.

But economist Tony Alexander warned people should be careful about doing so.

“If I were fixing at the moment, I’d go for the one-year [term] unless the bank had a nice special for two years – that’s based on the expectation of interest rates and inflation coming down, especiall.y through 2024.”

He said longer-term rates looking cheap was a “trap” people needed to watch out for.

“So they don’t find themselves so desperate that they fix for three or five years at a rate that might only save them a quarter of a percent but they’re locking in at almost the peak of the cycle. This is not the point at which you go long.”

Stuff Adrian Orr has come out swinging in the battle against inflation.

Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank, agree that rates were likely to be lower in a year’s time.

He said people could also consider splitting their mortgages when they refixed.

“You don’t have to put it all on one term, you can spread it out, put some on one year, two years, three years, then you’ve got something rolling off each year and you’re not completely bamboozled by everything coming off at once, which is what a lot of people face… many people are rolling off their entire mortgage and refixing right now, if they had staggered it out, they don’t get hit all at once.”

Mortgage adviser Jeremy Andrews, from Key Mortgages, said there had been a change this year compared to last.

“Last year more clients were choosing the mid terms of two or three years. Many clients took a punt and chose breaking to fix even longer, before rates really skyrocketed.

“This year, most clients are expecting or hoping that the interest rates are peaking, so choosing shorter terms again, especially lately the 12 to 18-month fixed terms. There was also a bit of a bank price war over the last couple of months, where we’ve been negotiating more enticing rates around 18 to 24 months too.”

ASB economist Chris Tennent-Brown said, in his most recent update, that it was prudent for borrowers to budget on mortgage rates being higher than they are now for the next year. “Based on the ASB Economics team’s expectation that the OCR will peak above 5%, and our assumptions about bank funding costs and inflation forecasts, we expect most fixed-term mortgage interest rates will peak around 7% or slightly higher over the year ahead. Floating rates could peak around 9%. However, as is often the case, the outlook is far from certain.”